President Donald Trump said this week that his previously tumultuous relationship with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has now bounced back to a 9.9 out of 10.

The two men — who engaged in a fierce primary battle during the 2024 election cycle — were standing side by side Tuesday for the opening of a new detention center in the Everglades for illegal aliens.

When asked about his relationship with DeSantis, Trump told reporters, “I would say it’s a 10. I think it’s a 10,” before he corrected himself and said, “maybe 9.9 because, you know, might be a couple of little wounds.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is ASKED about his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis after the election REPORTER: “Y’all tangled pretty hard during the election, how is the relationship now?” TRUMP: “I think it’s a 10, maybe a 9.99, he’s great” pic.twitter.com/fo0FAR46rU — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 1, 2025

“The relationship between the governor and the president is fantastic,” DeSantis communications director Bryan Griffin told Fox News Digital.

They were joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, to tour the facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.“

The detention center in South Florida near the town of Ochopee, includes an airfield and would take advantage of the area’s alligators and pythons to serve as a deterrent against escape.

If Trump can reconcile with someone like DeSantis, who was challenging him for the Republican presidential nomination not so long ago, then perhaps the establishment media’s narrative about him working only with “yes men” is false.

There might even be hope for Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to restore their relationship after their massive falling out, following the tech giant’s exit from Washington, D.C.

The battle between them continues, however, as Musk has targeted many issues within Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

He even vowed to fund candidates like GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, after the president threatened to support a challenger to Massie in a primary race next year, The Associated Press reported.

There’s enough animosity between these two for a small war.

This is not good for the country, and it would be fitting if Trump could mend fences with Musk, the way he seemingly mended them with DeSantis.

Things have gotten so out of hand, that Trump mentioned possibly deporting Musk back to South Africa.

“Are you going to deport Elon Musk?” a reporter asked him earlier this week.

The president was taken aback at the content of the question, but still answered, “I don’t know. I mean, we’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon.”

Their feud has been a seesaw of threats, apologies, dark insinuations, and kind words, all exchanged in very public forums.

So if this reunion between the Florida governor and the commander in chief is any indicator, be on the lookout for the former DOGE head to be back in the Oval Office again very soon.

