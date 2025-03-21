Whatever one may think of President Donald Trump, it’s hard to deny that his sense of humor is biting.

Whether it’s behind the scenes with his family or on-screen in a public setting, Trump has never had an issue utilizing his wit to jab those around him.

The latest example of this came in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham posted Thursday.

The interview, recorded on Tuesday per the New York Post, covered a number of topics.

One unavoidable point of conversation had to do with Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Ingraham was actually talking about how both she and Trump are notorious for not getting much sleep, due to both habit and tireless work.

It’s at this point Trump launched into a side-splitting diatribe about how much he admired this one quality about Biden.

“Well, the only thing I totally admired about ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden is the following: He’d go to a beach, he’d lay down in a cot, barely able to get his feet through the sand, he’d lay down, and within minutes he’s sleeping and you have cameras watching him,” Trump said.

“I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that,” he added.

“That’s about the only thing that I think was wonderful.”

After an Ingraham guffaw, the president added: “It was a disaster. This man was a disaster.”

Trump capped the clip off by explaining, “A lot of people that love what they’re doing, don’t sleep much.”

Regardless of whether or not Biden’s presidency was a disaster — as well as how much Biden may or may not have loved the job — it’s inarguable that his sleep patterns became a matter of national interest as questions about his mental acuity grew louder.

Whether it was sitting next to world dignitaries, in front of a live camera, or just being in his office, Biden’s bedtime became an increasingly public issue for the commander-in-chief, especially during the latter half of his lone term.

Conversely, according to the Post, Trump’s former physician claimed that the president only gets four to five hours of sleep each night.

The questions about Biden’s sleep patterns eventually grew so loud that they drowned out his reelection bid, leading the Democrats to effectively replace him with failed presidential candidate and now-former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Who would’ve guessed that this sleeping issue is the one thing Trump is jealous of?

