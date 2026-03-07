Trump Confirms He Will Withhold Endorsing Cornyn Until SAVE Act is On His Desk – He Also Makes Another Demand

Even President Donald Trump’s harshest critics will often compliment him on the fact that (unlike past administrations) this president has no issue speaking to the media.

In fact, as Fox News noted in October, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — not exactly a staunch supporter of the Trump administration — even praised Trump for his accessibility while appearing on a podcast.

“When you speak to reporters who covered President Obama, he almost never responded to shouted questions,” Collins said. “It wasn’t his thing. He would have his moments with world leaders, and then you would leave the Oval. Trump kind of upended that when he came into the White House. Sometimes presidents are press-averse. Trump embraced the media.”

She added, “He did it for decades as like this New York mogul, and so he just had a different approach to the press and always has long before taking office. Most politicians are not very press-savvy. It kind of depends on who it is.”

Collins even said that she’s personally called Trump before and had him answer.

This is all to say that, no matter who’s speaking to him, it’s clear Trump relishes the chance to get his message out to the masses — even CNN.

And when Trump does inevitably open up to the establishment media he’s usually at war with, he drops some fascinating information, like he recently did with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Bash took to X to recount a phone conversation she had with Trump, and it included a bevy of fascinating tidbits across a seven-post thread.

While Bash asked him about a number of topics — including Operation Epic Fury and its ensuing fallout — there was one distinctly American issue that Trump offered some interesting insight into.

7/7 And on Texas GOP Senate race, President Trump said he will make a “decision fairly shortly” but that he wants “to have the full and complete Save America Act (which Includes trans issues now) “We have to have voter ID. We have to have proof of citizenship We have to have no… — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 6, 2026

Bash posted, “And on Texas GOP Senate race, President Trump said he will make a ‘decision fairly shortly’ but that he wants ‘to have the full and complete Save America Act (which Includes trans issues now).”

Bash also noted that the president has seemingly added more to the SAVE Act.

“‘We have to have voter ID. We have to have proof of citizenship We have to have no mail in ballots except the military, illness, disability and travel. We have to have no men in women’s sports — I added two things, and we have to have no transgender operations for youth,'” she posted.

Trump recently came out with a flurry of Texas endorsements toward the end of February.

Curiously, that flurry didn’t involve any Senate endorsements, despite what many were expecting to be a red-hot competitive GOP primary.

While Trump didn’t name him specifically, many presumed his SAVE Act prerequisite would eventually lead to an endorsement for incumbent John Cornyn over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to The Hill, the writing appears to be on the wall for Paxton, who has already spoken about certain conditions that must be met for him to drop out of the hotly contested race.

One such condition — the Senate formally eliminating the filibuster — has already been shot down by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however.

“You guys know where the votes are on the filibuster. That’s not going to happen,” Thune said.

Trump has said that he expects whomever he doesn’t endorse to drop out of the race.

