Trump Congratulates House for Passing Budget Resolution, Paving Way for $1.5T in Spending Cuts

President Donald Trump congratulated the House Republicans for passing a budget resolution on Thursday that paves the way for his “big, beautiful bill.”

The final tally was 216 to 214. All Democratic members voted against the resolution.

They were joined by GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who both believed it did not do enough to cut spending.

Trump posted on Truth Social following the House vote, “Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country.”

“Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

The vote was originally scheduled for last night, but House Speaker Mike Johnson delayed it in order to rally some fiscal hawks who were not yet on board, Politico reported.

These lawmakers then met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune last night, who reportedly assured them the upper chamber was in the ballpark of $1.5 trillion in budget cuts over 10 years that the House is seeking.

The budget resolution that passed the Senate last week called for $4 billion in cuts.

On Thursday morning, ahead of the budget resolution vote, Thune said, “We have got to do something to get the country on a more sustainable fiscal path. … And our ambition in the Senate is, we are aligned with the House in terms of what their budget resolution outlined in terms of savings.”

“The Speaker has talked about $1.5 trillion. We have a lot of United States senators who believe that is a minimum. And we’re certainly going to do everything we can to be as aggressive as possible,” the majority leader said.

Johnson stated, “We are committed to finding at least $1.5 trillion in savings for the American people, while also preserving our essential programs.”

He made clear that includes Medicaid for all who are eligible to receive the benefits. Democrats have charged that Republicans want to cut Medicaid.

Other priorities in the budget resolution include extending the 2017 tax cuts. No tax on tips and Social Security incomes are two campaign promises Trump made that he will want to see in the final budget.

Passage of the budget resolution in both chambers means the hard work of turning policy guidelines into an actual budget bill can begin.

The Senate will write it up as a budget reconciliation package, meaning only a majority vote is needed to pass it, rather than the normal 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Democrats have already begun to message against the bill, seeking to frame it as a giveaway to the wealthy.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told Politico the Republicans are “willing to break the Senate, if that’s what’s necessary, to give away tax breaks to corporations and wealthy people.”

Republicans counter that their bill will promote economic growth and that the tax cuts will benefit all income levels.

We need to pass the one, big beautiful reconciliation bill to deliver on our promises: ✅ Tax cuts

✅ Border security

✅ Deregulation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the key provisions in the bill from Trump’s perspective will include tax cuts, border security, deregulation, and unleashing American energy.

