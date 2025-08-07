Trump Is Considering Intervening in NYC Mayor's Race to Thwart Mamdani: Report

Having already voiced his disgust with the New York City mayoral candidacy of far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani, President Doanld Trump could be considering an escalation of his involvement in the race, according to a new report.

The report in The New York Times said, Trump has spoken to multiple people on both sides of the political aisle over whether there is any chance that incumbent Mayor Eric Adams or former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo could beat Mamdani.

The report said that Mark Penn, a pollster linked to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and Andrew Stein, a longtime friend of Trump’s who is also a former New York City Council president, are nudging Trump in Cuomo’s direction.

The Times report said Trump and Cuomo spoke on the phone about the race. Trump said he had not done so.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said Cuomo and Trump “have not spoken in a while.”

“As far as I know, they have not discussed the race,” he said in a statement.

Trump “loves New York, and he’s worried about New York,” said John Catsimatidis, a billionaire Republican, noting he has urged caution.

“The only thing I’ve said to the president is see you in September,” Catsimatidis said. “In other words, let things sort themselves out.”

Trump has disparaged Mamdani in the past. In one Truth Social post, he wrote, “I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York.”

However, it is not clear how he could further intervene in the race.

“The city is still not exactly a haven for Trump supporters,” said Sid Rosenberg, a conservative talk radio figure. “I’m not sure if it bodes well for Curtis or Andrew or Eric to get Trump’s support publicly.”

Some political thinking goes that anti-Mamdani votes will be split among Adams, Cuomo or GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa, that one or more should get out of the election, and that Trump could help push one to the sidelines. However, there is no agreement on who that should be.

The Times report said that in private conversations, Trump has favored Adams or Cuomo over Sliwa.

Mamdani said he is not worried about Trump’s potential intervention.

“Whatever Donald Trump seeks to do to influence the outcome of this election, I have more faith in New Yorkers themselves.” Mamdani said, according to the Huffington Post.

Although the election remains almost three months away, one poll indicates stopping Mamdani could be difficult, according to WNYW.

The poll from Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions found that no matter how the opposition is configured, Mamdani consistently achieved 50 percent support or higher.

With all current candidates running, Cuomo was second at 22 percent support; Sliwa third at 13 percent; Adams at 7 percent and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden at 1 percent. Undecided voters totaled 6 percent.

The survey of 1,453 New York City residents that took place between July 16 and July 24 and had a 2.9 percent margin of error for registered voters and a 3.9 percent margin of error for likely 2025 mayoral election voters.

However, the accuracy of the poll could be called into question by a comment from Amit Singh Bagga, who founded Public Progress Solutions: “New Yorkers in every income bracket are all on the same Zohran Mamdani bus.”

“And it’s headed in the direction of the Democratic Party’s future. Forget the DNC’s post-mortem; these results are the blueprint for evolution to stave off extinction. The question is, are we listening?” Bagga said.

