Share
News
President Donald Trump, left, is reportedly considering becoming involved in New York City's mayoral election in order to defeat Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, right.
President Donald Trump, left, is reportedly considering becoming involved in New York City's mayoral election in order to defeat Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, right. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images ; Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump Is Considering Intervening in NYC Mayor's Race to Thwart Mamdani: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 7, 2025 at 7:32am
Share

Having already voiced his disgust with the New York City mayoral candidacy of far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani, President Doanld Trump could be considering an escalation of his involvement in the race, according to a new report.

The report in The New York Times said, Trump has spoken to multiple people on both sides of the political aisle over whether there is any chance that incumbent Mayor Eric Adams or former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo could beat Mamdani.

The report said that Mark Penn, a pollster linked to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and Andrew Stein, a longtime friend of Trump’s who is also a former New York City Council president, are nudging Trump in Cuomo’s direction.

The Times report said Trump and Cuomo spoke on the phone about the race. Trump said he had not done so.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said Cuomo and Trump “have not spoken in a while.”

“As far as I know, they have not discussed the race,” he said in a statement.

Trump “loves New York, and he’s worried about New York,” said John Catsimatidis, a billionaire Republican, noting he has urged caution.

“The only thing I’ve said to the president is see you in September,” Catsimatidis said. “In other words, let things sort themselves out.”

Trump has disparaged Mamdani in the past. In one Truth Social post, he wrote, “I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York.”

Should Trump get involved in New York City’s mayoral election?

However, it is not clear how he could further intervene in the race.

“The city is still not exactly a haven for Trump supporters,” said Sid Rosenberg, a conservative talk radio figure. “I’m not sure if it bodes well for Curtis or Andrew or Eric to get Trump’s support publicly.”

Some political thinking goes that anti-Mamdani votes will be split among Adams, Cuomo or GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa, that one or more should get out of the election, and that Trump could help push one to the sidelines. However, there is no agreement on who that should be.

The Times report said that in private conversations, Trump has favored Adams or Cuomo over Sliwa.

Mamdani said he is not worried about Trump’s potential intervention.

Related:
Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War

“Whatever Donald Trump seeks to do to influence the outcome of this election, I have more faith in New Yorkers themselves.” Mamdani said, according to the Huffington Post.

Although the election remains almost three months away, one poll indicates stopping Mamdani could be difficult, according to WNYW.

The poll from Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions found that no matter how the opposition is configured, Mamdani consistently achieved 50 percent support or higher.

With all current candidates running, Cuomo was second at 22 percent support; Sliwa third at 13 percent; Adams at 7 percent and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden at 1 percent. Undecided voters totaled 6 percent.

The survey of 1,453 New York City residents that took place between July 16 and July 24 and had a 2.9 percent margin of error for registered voters and a 3.9 percent margin of error for likely 2025 mayoral election voters.

However, the accuracy of the poll could be called into question by a comment from Amit Singh Bagga, who founded Public Progress Solutions: “New Yorkers in every income bracket are all on the same Zohran Mamdani bus.”

“And it’s headed in the direction of the Democratic Party’s future. Forget the DNC’s post-mortem; these results are the blueprint for evolution to stave off extinction. The question is, are we listening?” Bagga said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Wisconsin Police Working Devil's Lake Homicide Looking at Devil's Den Double-Murder Suspect in Arkansas
Legendary Apollo 13 Astronaut Who Brought Crew Home Safely Dies at 97
BREAKING: Ken Paxton Moves to Strip Seats from Absentee Texas Democrats in Historic Lawsuit
Federal Appeals Court Overturns Judge Boasberg in Massive Immigration Win for Trump
Jasmine Crockett Insiders Break Silence on 'Diva' Congresswoman Who 'Freaks Out Over the Most Random Things'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation