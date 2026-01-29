Share
President Donald Trump walks over to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on Jan. 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Trump Considering Major Strike on Iran After Latest Development in Nuclear Talks: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2026 at 7:50am
As Iran refuses to bend in talks with the United States, President Donald Trump is considering a military strike, according to a new report.

Trump considered military action earlier this month as Iran brutally suppressed anti-government protests were suppressed. Prior to the crackdown, Trump had warned Iran not to commit a mass slaughter of protesters and has said his intervention prevented Iran from executing many of the thousands arrested.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is now in the Middle East region, giving Trump military options he did not have earlier in the month, as noted by CNN.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump warned Iran to make a deal or else.

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”

“As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” he wrote, referring to the June attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

According to The New York Times., the U.S. wants a permanent ban on Iran enriching uranium and wants the current stockpile surrendered, limits on the number and range of Iranian ballistic missiles and an end to Iranian support for proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the terms presented by negotiator Steve Witkoff are not acceptable.

“What Witkoff is saying would essentially be Iran surrendering,” he said. “This translates into disarming yourself so we could strike you when we want.”

Iranian Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani said if the U.S. hits Iran, it will in turn attack Israel.

Amid Iranian bluster, intelligence reports “signal that the Iranian government’s hold on power is at its weakest point since the shah was overthrown in the 1979 revolution,” according to The New York Times.

Widespread disaffection, rooted in economic issues, has weakened the government’s support, the report said.

CNN noted that in a recent interview, Trump said, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told Congress Wednesday the Iranian regime “is probably weaker than has ever been.” He also noted that “no one knows” what would happen if the current regime falls.

With that as the backdrop, a report from Reuters said Trump wants to create the opportunity for “regime change” in Iran. The report cited sources it did not name.

“To do so, he was looking at options to hit commanders and institutions Washington holds responsible for the violence, to give protesters the confidence that they could overrun government and security buildings,” Reuters reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
