SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics US News
Print

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / ShutterstockPresident Donald Trump wants to take the spotlight off reporters during White House press briefings. (Nicole S. Glass / Shutterstock)

By Steven Beyer
at 9:05am
Print

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, President Donald Trump said he’s mulling the idea of not showing reporters on camera during White House press briefings to minimize the chances of anyone in the media trying to steal the spotlight.

“I think one of the things we’ll do is maybe turn the camera off that faces them,” Trump told FNC’s Chris Wallace. “Because then they don’t have any airtime, although I’ll probably be sued for that and maybe, you know, win or lose it, who knows.”

“I mean, with this stuff you never know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Trump went on to tell Wallace that despite many heated exchanges with CNN’s Jim Acosta, he occasionally enjoys a question or two from him.

“Actually I like to do it, but in many cases I don’t,” he told the Fox News host.

TRENDING: Broward County Has To Halt Recounts After Counting the Wrong Ballots

Trump, however, did criticize Acosta for being “unbelievable rude” to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

He told Wallace that the White House is formulating a list of “rules and regulations” for reporters to follow going forward.

The president said that if Acosta “misbehaves,” the White House will “throw him out” or “stop the news conference.”

Should the White House keep reporters off camera during press briefings?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The White House revoked Acosta’s White House press pass after an incident earlier this month, but U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled last week that the White House must return Acosta’s pass while a lawsuit filed by CNN against the White House moves forward.

Acosta’s credentials were pulled after a heated exchange with Trump in which Acosta refused to relinquish the microphone to a White House aide after the president tried to move on to questions from another reporter.

In his ruling, Kelly said, “I will grant the application for the temporary restraining order. I order the government reinstate the pass.”

CNN praised the court’s ruling saying, “We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press.”

Sanders said that while the judge upheld CNN’s request for a restraining order, he did not rule on CNN’s claim that Acosta has a First Amendment right to have access to the White House.

RELATED: As CNN’s Acosta Returns, White House Seeks ‘Decorum’ for Press

“Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House,” she said. “In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future.”

She added that there “must be decorum in the White House.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Rachel del Guidice

Fudge PelosiAlex Wong / Getty Images

Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.