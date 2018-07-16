SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Considers EU a Foe for ‘What They Do to Us in Trade’

By Jack Davis
July 16, 2018 at 7:01am
Print

Western European nations that are long-standing military allies with the United States aren’t so friendly when it comes to business, President Donald Trump said Saturday.

Trump was interviewed by Jeff Glor of CBS on Saturday while in Scotland, two days ahead of his Monday summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and just after a contentious NATO meeting in Brussels.

“Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe. Russia is foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they are bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive,” Trump said in the interview, according to CBS.

“EU is very difficult… I respect the leaders of those countries. But — in a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills,” he said.

Trump noted in a Monday tweet, however, that his hard-line stance demanding that allies must pay their fair share is making a difference.

TRENDING: The Immigration Scandal No One Is Talking About

“Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich!” Trump tweeted Monday.

During the summit, Trump had urged NATO partners to up their commitment to NATO from 2 percent of gross domestic product to 4 percent. He also said that those who have said they would hit the 2 percent mark by 2024 should do so immediately, The Hill reported.

In the CBS interview, Trump amplified concerns he made during the NATO meeting over a natural gas pipeline deal Germany reached with Russia.

Is the EU America's economic rival?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Germany made a pipeline deal with Russia. Where they’re going to be paying Russia billions and billions of dollars a year for energy, and I say that’s not good, that’s not fair. You’re supposed to be fighting for someone and then that someone gives billions of dollars to the one you’re, you know, guarding against. I think it’s ridiculous, so I let that be known also this time,”  Trump said.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of anger at the fact that Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars. There’s a lot of anger. I also think it’s a very bad thing for Germany. Because it’s like, what, are they waving a white flag?”

During the interview, Trump touched on the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump has long denied any such connections exist.

“I think we’re greatly hampered by this whole witch hunt that’s going on in the United States,” Trump said. “I think it hurts our relationship with Russia. I actually think it hurts our relationship with a lot of countries. I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on.”

RELATED: Trump Tells Reporters Russia Should Be Reinstated into G-7

During the interview, Glor asked Trump about his expectations for his summit with Putin.

“I don’t expect anything. I frankly don’t expect — I go in with very low expectations. I think that getting along with Russia is a good thing. But it’s possible we won’t,” he said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: European Union, Trade and Tariffs

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

Chris Agee

Entertainer Kid Rock performs on stageMike Carlson/ Getty

Kid Rock Begins Campaigning in Michigan Senate Race, Immediately Starts Attacking Dem Opponent

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. John McCain leans over a podium during a press conference.Win McNamee/Getty Images

McCain Attacks Trump Ahead of Putin Meeting

The Western Journal

In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018.AP Photo/File

Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein and Mark ZuckerbergMark Wilson/Getty Images; Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Report: Feinstein Failed To Disclose Husband’s $100k Facebook Stock Before Zuckerberg Hearing

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein alone.Getty Images

85-Year-Old Feinstein Snubbed as Cali Democrats Endorse Her Rival

The Western Journal

Immigration-Separating FamiliesMiguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP,

Judge Angers Leftists, Criticizes Plan To Reunify Families at Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.