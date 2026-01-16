As Trump Contemplates Invoking the Insurrection Act Against Minnesota, Washington's Example as President Is Instructive

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he may invoke the Insurrection Act after another night of mayhem in Minneapolis as his administration seeks to enforce immigration law.

Actions taken by George Washington in a similar situation involving local intransigence to adhering to federal law in the 1790s are instructive.

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:04 AM EST 01.15.26 pic.twitter.com/pyRvyYtwQR — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 15, 2026

