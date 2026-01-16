Share
Deep Dive
Premium
President Donald Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. right, fails to get anti-ICE rioters under control. If he does so, historic precedent is on Trump's side.
Premium
President Donald Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. right, fails to get anti-ICE rioters under control. If he does so, historic precedent is on Trump's side. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

As Trump Contemplates Invoking the Insurrection Act Against Minnesota, Washington's Example as President Is Instructive

 By Randy DeSoto  January 15, 2026 at 5:58pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he may invoke the Insurrection Act after another night of mayhem in Minneapolis as his administration seeks to enforce immigration law.

Actions taken by George Washington in a similar situation involving local intransigence to adhering to federal law in the 1790s are instructive.

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CNN Forced to Admit Trump's Efforts Have Already Had a 'Huge' Impact on Housing Affordability
Republican Senators Travel to Denmark to Undermine Trump's Greenland Goals
Newsom Retracts Office's Claim That Immigration Enforcement Is 'Terrorism' After Ben Shapiro Confronts Him
As Trump Contemplates Invoking the Insurrection Act Against Minnesota, Washington's Example as President Is Instructive
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Nukes Reporter Who Tried to Paint ICE as Violent: 'You're a Left-Wing Hack'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation