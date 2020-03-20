Trump Continues To Make Strides for America While Obama Tries To Downplay His Accomplishments

On President’s Day 2020, former President Barack Obama disrespected his successor, President Trump. Obama simply said “Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”

The former president is, of course, referencing his Recovery Act that was a $787-billion piece of legislation.

As The Hill reported, “Obama and his supporters have praised the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed 14 months after the beginning of the worst recession in American history, for stabilizing the economy.”

This legislation was passed in the thick of the recession from 2008. Obama dealt with high unemployment rates during his presidency, even reaching the 10 percent mark in his first term. However, the Recovery Act didn’t do much then, and it isn’t doing anything now.

And in 2019, Obama mocked Trump’s promise to bring back jobs. “What magic wand do you have?” he asked.

President Trump has experienced not only one of the greatest rises to the presidency ever, but also the greatest onslaught of attacks against a sitting president ever recorded. The Trump campaign experiences 90 percent negative coverage in the media, The Washington Times reported in 2018.

“The results are essentially unchanged from the 90 percent negative coverage … and matches the 91 percent negative coverage we tallied during the 2016 general election campaign,” Rich Noyes, a senior editor for Newsbusters, told The Times.

Despite all the negative coverage that President Trump has received, his accomplishments in just three years of office continue to amaze.

For starters, he’s overcome the Mueller Report debacle, the Russia Hoax and the sham of impeachment from the Democrat-controlled house.

I strongly believe President Trump is doing amazing things for our country.

According to White House statistics, our unemployment rate recently hit the lowest mark in 50 years and the economy is adding more than 7 million jobs with over 500,000 being in manufacturing alone.

Our low-income workers have seen an increase in wages and African-Americans and Hispanic Americans are seeing an all-time low in poverty rates.

Congress approved President Trump’s USMCA deal, which is a huge win for the United States workers, farmers and manufacturers. This, in turn, is creating 176,000 new jobs in those fields.

President Trump is continuing to fight to make our trade deals with China fairer. With entering into the “Phase 1” deal, Beijing has now agreed to structural reforms in its trade practices and has also agreed to make substantial purchases in American agricultural products.

Apprehensions at our southern border have fallen by 70 percent between May and November.

Our president is fighting to give Americans the best health care system, and we have seen the largest year-over-year drop in drug prices ever recorded.

Our NATO allies will have increased defense spending by $130 billion by the end of the next year.

Finally, our military is seeing the support they have been well-deserving of. Our military took out the world’s top terrorist back in October. Trump has recently signed the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year which includes the biggest pay raise for our military in a decade!

In the end, Obama was right — there was no magic wand. It was the need for the country to find the right person.

The American people found that in President Donald Trump.

The Obama administration can try to take credit for something they said could never happen, but Obama’s legacy will always be lackluster.

Trump, however, will always be known for Making America Great Again and Keeping it Great in 2020!

