Trump Convinces Coca-Cola Execs to Make a Major Recipe Change: 'It's Just Better'

President Donald Trump’s affinity for the sweet aspartame and carbonation of an ice cold Diet Coke is not exactly a secret.

He’s seen drinking it all the time, has a quick access button to it in the White House (which he apparently uses to torment the vice president), loves to share the drink with the masses, and is even recognized as something of an ambassador for the brand by Coca-Cola itself:

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

In other words, Trump is something of an expert when it comes to soda pop, so it should come as little surprise that the president has some opinions on Diet Coke’s less svelte cousin, plain Coke.

In fact, the president apparently has such serious takes on regular Coke, that he’s been badgering the beverage manufacturing titan about its flagship product — and actually seems to have affected a long-requested change.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Coca-Cola was making a big change to its core Coke recipe — and that he helped play a role in it:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.16.25 04:19 PM EST pic.twitter.com/09CRx8qx2T — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2025

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump posted. “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola.”

The president then added his expert two cents: “This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Trump’s note that cane sugar is “just better” is a common refrain from soda fans.

In fact, if you have a Coke-drinker in your life, you’ve probably heard them lament the fact that Mexican Cokes are better than American ones, due to the differing sweeteners found in each.

American Cokes are sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, while Mexican Cokes are sweetened with true cane sugar.

Many fans — including, obviously, Trump — swear that there is a tangible and noticeable difference in flavor and quality between corn syrup and cane sugar, though not everyone buys into that line of reasoning.

But while flavor and taste may be subjective, it is worth dispelling the rumor that cane sugar is demonstrably better for you health-wise than corn syrup.

As noted by Healthline, most studies have found that there is no major health benefits of consuming cane sugar over corn syrup.

“The most common form of high-fructose corn syrup, HFCS 55, is very similar to regular table sugar,” the outlet noted. “Evidence to suggest that one is worse than the other is currently lacking.

“In other words, they’re both equally bad when consumed in excess.”

