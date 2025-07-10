Trump Coolly Responds After Mar-A-Lago Poolside Assassination Threat

President Donald Trump brushed off an Iranian official’s threat to assassinate him while the American leader sunbathes poolside at Mar-a-Lago.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump if he thought it was a real threat and how long it had been since he sunbathed.

“It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it,” the president answered.

“I guess it’s a threat. I’m not sure it’s a threat, actually, but perhaps it is,” Trump acknowledged.

President Trump brushes off a comment from an Iranian officer implying he could be vulnerable to a drone attack while sunbathing at his Mar-a-Lago estate. pic.twitter.com/Hzv0k2TPyn — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2025

The New York Post reported, “Javad Larijani, a senior adviser to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamanei, told Iranian state TV that Trump, 79, could face retribution for bombing three key nuclear sites last month in support of an Israeli mission to prevent the Islamic republic from developing nuclear weapons.”

“Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago,” Larijani added.

“As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple,” the official said.

Do you think the Secret Service detail should increase around Trump in light of this “threat”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1010 Votes) No: 5% (57 Votes)

Trump brokered the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after the U.S. intervened in the conflict to knock out three nuclear development sites in Iran.

He posted on Truth Social last month, days after the strikes, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!”

“Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.23.25 10:18 PM EST Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures.… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2025

During Trump’s first term, he ordered the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leader Qasem Soleimani for his involvement in the killings of many American soldiers in the Middle East.

In November, the Post reported that the Justice Department charged Farhad Shakeri, who remains at large, for “allegedly working with Iran to monitor and murder Trump.”

A 2022 Iranian-made animated video depicted Trump being assassinated on a golf course.

In addition to the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, another would-be killer set up on the perimeter of a Trump golf course near Mar-a-Lago in September.

🚨BREAKING: Six Secret Service agents suspended over the Butler, PA assassination attempt on President Trump. pic.twitter.com/TJNZr3z6qJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2025

Authorities discovered him before he was able to fire at the president.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.