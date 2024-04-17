Share
News

Trump Couldn't Help but Smile, Nod Along at Potential Juror's Response to Question

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2024 at 5:41pm
Share

Light moments have been few in the thunderous collision of former President Donald Trump and the legal system.

But one incident Tuesday put a brief smile on Trump’s face.

Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting as felonies. The allegations against Trump are that ahead of the 2016 election, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000, so she would not go public with claims of an affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair ever took place.

On the second day of jury selection, one potential juror said he had read Trump’s books “The Art of the Deal” and “How to Get Rich,” according to Newsweek.

After mentioning the second book, the juror asked if he got the title right.

Trending:
'Unbiased' CNN Reporter Gets Wake-Up Call from Normal Americans When He Can't Imagine Why Anyone Would Miss Trump Years

Trump smiled and then nodded. The incident was not videoed because no cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

Although Monday was not very productive, with more than 50 of 96 potential jurors dismissed for saying they could not be fair and impartial, six people made the cut Tuesday, according to the New York Post. The names of jurors are being withheld.

The Post said the foreman of the jury is a married person from West Harlem who came to America from Ireland; another juror is a corporate lawyer who is an Oregon native; one is a female nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering; and another is a female software engineer.

A juror described by the Post as a “young black woman” said during selection that she respected Trump because he “always speaks his mind.”

Is Trump being persecuted?

Also joining the jury is a 40-year-old from the Lower East Side who said Trump was “fascinating and mysterious.”

“He walks into a room, and he sets people off one way or another,” the IT consultant said. “I find that really interesting. Really, this one guy can do all of this. Wow, that’s what I think.”

On potential juror was rejected for having posted in 2017 on Facebook, “Good news!! Trump lost his court battle on his unlawful travel ban!!!”

He added, “Get him out, lock him up.”

Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, asked if the man still thinks Trump should be locked up.

Related:
Over Half of the 96 Potential Jurors for Trump's Trial Were Dismissed Immediately

The man drew a smirk from Trump when he replied that he no longer thinks so.

Judge Juan Merchan was irritated once with Trump and warned Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche that Trump mumbled something toward a potential juror “12 feet away from your client.”

“Your client was audibly uttering something,” the judge said. “I don’t know what he was uttering …”

“I won’t tolerate that. I won’t have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I will be crystal clear,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Arrest Warrant Issued for Democrat After Going on Drunk Rant, Threatening to Shut Down Local Bar
Trump Couldn't Help but Smile, Nod Along at Potential Juror's Response to Question
Transgender 'Vampire' Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Teen, Accused of Murder in Separate Case
UConn Star Says Biden Was 'Out of It' During WH Visit - 'Couldn't Understand What He Was Saying'
Trump's Truth Social Announces Live TV Streaming Platform for 'Content That Has Been Cancelled' or 'Suppressed'
See more...

Conversation