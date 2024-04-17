Light moments have been few in the thunderous collision of former President Donald Trump and the legal system.

But one incident Tuesday put a brief smile on Trump’s face.

Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting as felonies. The allegations against Trump are that ahead of the 2016 election, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000, so she would not go public with claims of an affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair ever took place.

On the second day of jury selection, one potential juror said he had read Trump’s books “The Art of the Deal” and “How to Get Rich,” according to Newsweek.

After mentioning the second book, the juror asked if he got the title right.

Trump smiled and then nodded. The incident was not videoed because no cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

Although Monday was not very productive, with more than 50 of 96 potential jurors dismissed for saying they could not be fair and impartial, six people made the cut Tuesday, according to the New York Post. The names of jurors are being withheld.

The Post said the foreman of the jury is a married person from West Harlem who came to America from Ireland; another juror is a corporate lawyer who is an Oregon native; one is a female nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering; and another is a female software engineer.

A juror described by the Post as a “young black woman” said during selection that she respected Trump because he “always speaks his mind.”

Also joining the jury is a 40-year-old from the Lower East Side who said Trump was “fascinating and mysterious.”

“He walks into a room, and he sets people off one way or another,” the IT consultant said. “I find that really interesting. Really, this one guy can do all of this. Wow, that’s what I think.”

On potential juror was rejected for having posted in 2017 on Facebook, “Good news!! Trump lost his court battle on his unlawful travel ban!!!”

He added, “Get him out, lock him up.”

Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, asked if the man still thinks Trump should be locked up.

The man drew a smirk from Trump when he replied that he no longer thinks so.

UPDATE: One potential juror in the Trump trial for questioning after she claimed she had no biased against Donald Trump, even though several social media post proved otherwise. When she entered the courtroom the Judge claimed Trump muttered something under his breath and… pic.twitter.com/NaSZCVEWYf — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 16, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan was irritated once with Trump and warned Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche that Trump mumbled something toward a potential juror “12 feet away from your client.”

“Your client was audibly uttering something,” the judge said. “I don’t know what he was uttering …”

“I won’t tolerate that. I won’t have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I will be crystal clear,” he said.

