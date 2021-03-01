Trump at CPAC: 'Who Knows, I May Even Decide to Beat Them for a Third Time'

Defying critics who wrote his political obituary, former President Donald Trump roared back into America’s political fray on Sunday, teasing a 2024 campaign while making clear he will not be silent about the 2020 election.

With jabs at the mainstream media and President Joe Biden, Trump touched off a roar at the Conservative Political Action Conference during a speech that lasted for more than 90 minutes, and began with Trump asking, “Do you miss me yet?”

Trump wove the past and future elections into one blazing comment as he told his CPAC audience what might happen in 2024.

“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House, but it’s one of those things. But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?” he said, according to a transcript of his speech at Rev.com.

Donald Trump teases a 2024 run while claiming he won on Nov. 3: “Actually, as you know they just lost the White House”… “Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time.” #CPAC2021 — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 28, 2021

TRENDING: Priest Declares Joe Biden 'The Most Aggressively Anti-Catholic President in History'

Biden was a constant target for the former president.

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go,” Trump said.

“He never talked about this. We would have those wonderful debates, he would never talk about this. We didn’t know what the hell he was talking about actually.”

Trump on Biden – “We didn’t know what the hell he was talking about.” 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0vKrPcqxje — Politics 2.0 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@0_politics2) February 28, 2021

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any President in modern history,” Trump said, adding that “the Biden administration has proved that they are anti-jobs, anti-family anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last. “

Speaking at length about election reform, Trump said, “We must pass comprehensive election reforms and we must do it now.”

“We can never let this or other abuses of the 2020 election be repeated or happen again. Can never let that happen again,” he said.

Would you vote for Donald Trump in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1463 Votes) 1% (20 Votes)

“We need election integrity and election reform immediately. Republicans should be the party of honest elections that can give everyone confidence in the future of our country. Without honest elections, who has confidence? Who has confidence?

“This issue is being studied and examined, but the reality is you cannot have a situation where ballots are indiscriminately pouring in from all over the country, tens of millions of ballots, where are they coming from?” Trump said.

“They’re coming all over the place — where illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening that are too voluminous to even mention. But people know. I mean it’s being studied and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed,” Trump said.

RELATED: Ben Sasse Outlines Plan for GOP's Future Beyond Trump

“We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately. This election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it,” he said.

As President Trump began discussing election integrity, the crowd chanted, “YOU WON!” “We did,” agreed President Trump. pic.twitter.com/MFrpmRquSh — National File (@NationalFile) February 28, 2021

After the audience screamed, “Yon won,” repeatedly, Trump replied, “We did.”

Trump said the U.S. Supreme Court “didn’t have the courage to act.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country,” he said. “They didn’t have the guts or the courage to make the right decision.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.