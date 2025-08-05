Share
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near Air Force One at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near Air Force One at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump to Crack Down on Big Banks That Discriminate Against Conservatives in Upcoming Executive Order: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2025 at 7:40am
Banks that discriminated against conservatives may find themselves the subject of a federal investigation as President Donald Trump prepares a new executive order, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it has seen a draft of the order, which frames debanking conservatives as a violation of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws, or laws protecting consumers.

The order could be signed this week, the Journal wrote, citing sources it did not name.

Punishment could come from fines or other tools, the report said, and the order would allow regulators to refer banks to the Justice Department for potential prosecution in certain situations.

The Journal report said the order appeared to be keyed to Bank of America’s actions in 2023.

That year, Steve Happ, founder of Memphis-based Christian charity Indigenous Advance, was debanked, with the bank saying it was not a business the bank wanted to support, as noted by Christian Post.

“I asked them, ‘What type of business do you think we are?’ And they wouldn’t answer me,” Happ said at the time. “They said, I’m sorry, we cannot give you that information.’”

The draft order also highlights the role of banks in assisting prosecutions over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, the Journal reported.

A Bank of America representative said it will work with whatever the government proposes.

“We’ve provided detailed proposals and will continue to work with the administration and Congress to improve the regulatory framework,” the representative said, per the Wall Street Journal.

In January, Trump used a global platform to highlight Bank of America.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives,” Trump told Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan in a clip posted to X.

“Many conservatives complained that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America,” Trump explained.

“This conservative — they don’t take conservative business. And I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what,” Trump said, chastising Moynihan and others as “wrong.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




