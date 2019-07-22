Trump Crashes Wedding at His Own Golf Club, Sparks Spontaneous ‘USA!’ Chant from Guests

President Donald Trump dropped in at a wedding at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Saturday as chants of “USA!” broke out all around the room.

P.J. Mongelli and his new bride, Nicole Marie, were celebrating their big day at the golf club when Trump entered the room.

“It was a complete and utter surprise,” Mongelli told CNN in an interview afterward.

Both the bride and groom are big fans of the Trump and dreamed of such a moment with the president, Fox News reported.

Nicole sent numerous requests to him to come to their wedding reception, and it seemed to have paid off.

A video of the visit showed a man calling out, “I’m the father. I’m the father. Thank you so much!” as Trump was talking to some of the wedding guests.

The president turned to the man and said, “Great job. You did a good job.”

The bride and groom made their way to the president, where Nicole gave him a hug.

At that point, Trump asked, “Where’s the groom?”

After locating Mongelli, the president shook his hand and said, “Handsome — look at his shoulders. Nobody’s gonna mess with him.”

Mongelli asked the president if he would stop by the reception later on. He said he would try.

A woman told him, “You’re a class act that you came in here.”

True to his word, Trump stopped by the reception for another surprise visit.

The crowd went wild for the president as pandemonium broke out when he entered the room.

Trump called both the bride and groom over and put his arms around them as the Mongellis led chants of “USA!” and “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

Trump then kissed the bride on the cheek and shook the groom’s hand.

Mongelli told CNN that the president “was such a gentleman” at the wedding.

“He was aces,” he added.

Trump was staying at the resort Saturday, returning to Washington on Sunday.

