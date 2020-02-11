Trump Cuts New Hampshire Rally Short To Attend Ceremony for Two Fallen Soldiers

President Donald Trump wrapped up his re-election campaign rally in New Hampshire early Monday so he could attend a dignified transfer ceremony for two fallen U.S. Army soldiers.

After touting job growth, gun rights and his tough stance on immigration, Trump quickly finished his speech in an hour in “a rare display of brevity and punctuality,” Politico reported.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters that the president cut the rally short and traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to visit with the families of the soldiers who were killed Saturday in Afghanistan, according to Fox News.

“These are terrible sacrifices for the families. And these guys are heroes, they’re real warriors and did a great job for the American people,” O’Brien said.

“These are tough times. It’s tough for the president, but he thinks it’s important to be there for the families and recognize them.”

Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump at the dignified transfer ceremony.

WH says Pres Trump cut short his campaign speech in New Hampshire last night in order to attend the Dignified Transfer ceremony. pic.twitter.com/J9OvGrN4mi — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 11, 2020

The soldiers were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez. Six other U.S. soldiers were wounded in the attack in eastern Afghanistan.

Both Gutierrez and Rodriguez were 28.

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez was a warrior that exemplified selfless service and a commitment to the mission, both values that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group,” Col. John W. Sannes said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates, we will provide the best possible care possible during these trying times.”

Sannes also delivered a statement about Rodriguez, saying that he was “among the best in our unit.”

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit,” he said.

“Here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.”

A most solemn moments last night at Dover AFB as @POTUS and @VP salute the dignified transfer of two US soldiers killed Saturday in combat ops in Afghanistan:

-Sgt 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, San Antonio

-Sgt 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, Las Cruces pic.twitter.com/1GXj9T5bO2 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 11, 2020

The two fallen soldiers were posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart and promoted to sergeant 1st class.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2020. Last year, 20 service members were killed in action. Saturday’s attack remains under investigation.

