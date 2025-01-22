President Donald Trump has no reason to put up with the establishment media’s nonsense.

After all, in ways unfathomable to fair-minded observers, establishment reporters continue to expose themselves as ineducable.

During a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander rudely and repeatedly interrupted Trump, drawing a firm rebuke from the otherwise patient president.

Brief clips of the exchange began circulating Tuesday evening on the social media platform X.

“Listen to me for a second. Stop interrupting,” Trump said.

TRUMP IS BACK! “Listen to me. Stop interrupting.” pic.twitter.com/tRPL8dlz4n — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2025

That brief clip, however, did not do justice to the establishment reporter’s brazenness nor to the president’s preternatural patience.

Indeed, a lengthier clip posted to X revealed that Alexander interrupted Trump at least three times.

The exchange began with a question from the reporter about the president’s decision to pardon more than 1,500 Americans persecuted and imprisoned by former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration in relation to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Alexander, of course, did not frame it that way. Instead, he asked if the pardons sent a message tantamount to an endorsement of assault on police officers.

Trump responded to that loaded question with more respect than the average person could muster. Less than three seconds into the president’s answer, however, Alexander interrupted him for the first time.

Still, Trump went on for more than half a minute about a case, unrelated to the Capitol incursion, which showed, he said, how much he supports police officers.

Alexander would not let it go. Trump called on a different reporter, but the NBC correspondent persisted with another question about violence against police officers.

“They’ve served years in jail,” Trump said of those whom he has rightfully called the “J6 hostages.” “They should not have served — excuse me.”

That “excuse me” followed Alexander’s second clear interruption.

Trump then drew the contrast between liberal district attorneys’ soft-on-crime policies and the Biden administration’s criminally harsh treatment of the “J6 hostages.”

Finally, the president had enough when Alexander interrupted for a third time.

“Listen to me for a second. Stop interrupting. They’ve served years in jail. And if you look at the American public, the American public is tired of it,” Trump said.

Then, in a glorious moment, the president cited his victory in the 2024 election as proof that Americans have rejected the corrupt establishment media.

“We won this election in a landslide because the American public is tired of people like you that are just one-sided, horrible people in terms of crime. You don’t talk about all the people that have been killed and what happens to those murderers. Murderers get no time. You take a look at some of these DAs. They go after political opponents, but they don’t go after people that shoot people in the street,” Trump said.

In other words, after demonstrating remarkable patience with the rude reporter, the president took off the gloves.

President Trump to Reporter: “Listen to me for a second, stop interrupting.” I missed this so much 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ERflq9RRP — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) January 21, 2025

Note that Alexander posed his follow-up question after ignoring Trump’s attempt to call on another reporter. The NBC correspondent also interrupted the president three times before Trump finally called out the rudeness.

The president, of course, has no reason to pull punches with hostile establishment reporters. He has already spent nearly a decade treating them as they deserve. Moreover, he will never seek re-election, so he has the freedom to deal with them as pests when necessary.

The truly remarkable story, however, involves the establishment media’s persistence in obnoxious behavior.

Trump spoke the truth. Americans have indeed grown weary of the establishment media’s relentless lies. The 2024 election proved it, as have the media’s sinking ratings. Social media, in particular Elon Musk’s X, has effectively supplanted what passes for modern journalism.

Still, somehow establishment reporters have not learned.

Until they do, they should expect more of the same from America’s honest and unflappable president.

