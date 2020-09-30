Trump Dares Biden To Say He's for Law & Order, Biden Says I'm for Law 'And a Little Bit of Order'

After President Donald Trump asked him if he supports “law and order,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he supports law “and a little bit of order.”

The moment came during the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Democrats,” Trump said, “don’t want to talk, like you, about law and order.”

“Are you in favor of law and order?” the president asked.

“I’m in favor of law, you following it, and a little bit of order,” Biden replied.

The remark garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Biden just said he believes in Law and a little bit of order…Riots and burnings are acceptable.. #PresidentialDebate — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) September 30, 2020

Joe is letting himself get played. What is law if you follow it and a little bit of order? pic.twitter.com/fgdCF3Q9EB — Ajanae Dawkins (@MoonsAtDusk) September 30, 2020

‘I’m in favor and a little bit of Order’ — man, as a guy who has family and friends with police ties, that’s insulting — Nate B (@natedog_906) September 30, 2020

Trump: “are you in favor of law&order?!” Biden: “I’m in favor of law, and you follow it, and a little bit of order.” ALDKSKDKSKDKADKSKDK HUH?! — obesity is glory (@DaShaunLH) September 30, 2020

“A little bit of order”? Did I hear that correctly or naw? — StinkyFeat (@FeatStinky) September 30, 2020

“I believe in Law and a little bit of order” squeaks Sleepy Joe. Say that a few times and let it sink in. But yeah same guy who’s telling me to wear a mask. Wtf. — Erika Pirkl, PGA (@erika_pirkl_pga) September 30, 2020

“I’m in favor of Law and a Little bit of order” -Joe Biden Wow…. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 30, 2020

We can have a little bit of law and order…as a treat https://t.co/W8u3vryFmP — William “Big T” Scarerrity (@WilliamVenomous) September 30, 2020

“I want YOU to follow the law and a little bit of order.” Biden to Trump. That wasn’t what we were talking about Joe. pic.twitter.com/jpL3SLl0id — Jonathan Donnelly (@MrJonDonnelly) September 30, 2020

Biden later tried to claim he does, in fact, support law and order.

He said he supports “law and order with justice, where people get treated fairly.”

