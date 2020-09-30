Login
Trump Dares Biden To Say He's for Law & Order, Biden Says I'm for Law 'And a Little Bit of Order'

By Joe Setyon
Published September 29, 2020 at 7:32pm
After President Donald Trump asked him if he supports “law and order,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he supports law “and a little bit of order.”

The moment came during the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Democrats,” Trump said, “don’t want to talk, like you, about law and order.”

“Are you in favor of law and order?” the president asked.

“I’m in favor of law, you following it, and a little bit of order,” Biden replied.

The remark garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Biden later tried to claim he does, in fact, support law and order.

He said he supports “law and order with justice, where people get treated fairly.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in communication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







