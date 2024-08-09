Trump to Debate Harris, Calls Out Her Lack of Unscripted Interactions With Media in Press Conference

At least one debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will take place before voters go to the polls — and, during a media briefing Thursday evening, Trump said he hoped there would be many more opportunities for the presumptive Democratic nominee to gaffe away.

During the press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump proposed three dates on three networks: Sept. 4 on Fox News, Sept. 10 on ABC, and Sept. 25 on NBC.

Only one of those has been agreed to by both teams, however: The Sept. 10 event on ABC, which had been previously scheduled for a Trump-Biden showdown, according to reports from NBC News.

“We have spoken to the heads of the networks and it’s all been confirmed, other than some fairly minor details,” Trump said of the potential trio of debates.

The details to be sorted out included audience and location, but these were “things that will be settled very easily, I think.”

Trump said that he thought it was “very important to have debates,” particularly given the fact that Harris has ducked any sort of question-taking from the media since becoming the de facto successor to President Joe Biden in mid-July after Biden’s implosion in the first presidential debate.

“The other side has to agree to the terms,” Trump said.

“They may or may not agree, I don’t know if they’re going to agree,” the former president noted, before throwing in one of his classic jabs. “She hasn’t done an interview, she can’t do an interview.

“She’s barely competent and she can’t do an interview.”

Trump on Kamala Harris: “I think it’s very important to have debates. She hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent.” pic.twitter.com/WFMaUgH4Mk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 8, 2024

On Thursday, it was reported that Harris will give an interview sometime in the next three weeks and change.

“I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” she said as she was departing Detroit for Arizona, the New York Post reported.

Harris has faced virtually no questions since assuming the Democratic mantle without running in a single primary; during his media briefing Thursday, Trump found himself in the odd position of defending President Joe Biden for being summarily deposed by Team Kamala and the Democrats, despite the fact he ran virtually unopposed in the primaries. (And usually ceded the most votes in those primaries not to any candidate, but to “uncommitted.”)

“The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden,” Trump said.

“And I’m no Biden fan, but I tell you what: From a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint you look at, they took the presidency away … whether he could win or couldn’t win, he had the right to run, and they took it away.”

The Presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m no Biden fan… pic.twitter.com/IsARbA6Fh9 — Trump on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) August 8, 2024

Of course, it goes somewhat without saying why Kamala Harris’ people don’t want more than one debate or any sort of interview. After all, when Biden bombed during the debate on June 27 and in subsequent interviews there was at least a plausible excuse why: He was old. The way to fix that? Install a younger candidate without having them go through the primary process.

Harris is 59, not 81 — so what’s her excuse when, not if, these kind of moments re-arise when she gets spontaneous with the media and/or her opponent?

Prior to becoming vice president Kamala Harris had never been to Europe. It is also clear she has never read a book. No wonder she flunked the bar exam. pic.twitter.com/TuM5ssbb7p — @amuse (@amuse) July 23, 2024

She may indeed be unburdened by the past, but it continues to inform the present, hence the fact why she’s been dodging any sort of audience that doesn’t verge upon sheer adulation of her and her running mate.

Harris will have to run at least two gauntlets within the next month or so, if she’s good for her word: At least one interview before Sept. 1, and a debate on Sept. 10. We’ll see if Mrs. “If You Have Something to Say, Say it to My Face” wants more than that, or if even that’s too much for her to bite off.

