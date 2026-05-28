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President Donald Trump gave the Texas Senatorial candidate, James Talarico, a derisive new nickname.
President Donald Trump gave the Texas Senatorial candidate, James Talarico, a derisive new nickname. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Rick Kern / Getty Images)

Trump Debuts Brutal Cartoon Nickname for James Talarico to Kick Off Texas Senate General Election

 By Michael Schwarz  May 27, 2026 at 5:41pm
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President Donald Trump may have just introduced young Texas voters to the legendary MAD Magazine.

A satirical publication that bills itself as “putting the ‘fun’ back into dysfunction since 1952,” MAD Magazine features an iconic, gap-toothed mascot named Alfred E. Neuman.

Thanks to Trump, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas will now have to bear that nickname.

Wednesday on his Truth Social account, Trump referred to Talarico as “Alfred E. Neuman.” The president did not mention the Democrat by name.

On Tuesday, Trump-endorsed Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn to win the Lone Star State’s Republican Senate primary.

Thus, Trump began by congratulating both Paxton and Cornyn.

“Congratulations to Ken Paxton on such a tremendous win, and to John Cornyn for having run a strong and powerful race but, more importantly, having had a truly great career. John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all,” the president began.

From there, Trump turned his attention to Talarico, against whom Paxton will face off in the 2026 midterm election.

“His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen,” the president continued. “A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas.”

Indeed, Paxton’s opponent has expressed far-left views.

Most controversial of all, perhaps, Talarico told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2025 that the Annunciation of Mary amounts to Biblical sanction for abortion.

In March, Talarico defeated Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas to win the party’s Senate nomination. Trump, therefore, used the occasion to take another shot at Crockett.

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“Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats,” the president continued.

Finally, Trump promised to energize the GOP base for Paxton.

“I will do some nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken. Texas, this will be FUN!” the president wrote.

Trump, of course, has a long history of choosing nicknames that weaken opponents by exposing them to ridicule.

In 2016, for instance, Trump dismissed his GOP rival, now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as “Little Marco.”

The president also mocked Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts’ pretensions to American Indian heritage by labeling her “Pocahontas.”

No doubt Trump weighed in on the Texas Senate campaign because he knows it looks like a close race. According to the RealClearPolling aggregate of polls, Talarico holds a narrow lead. All of those polls, however, reflected a hypothetical match-up in that they came out before Paxton’s victory on Tuesday.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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