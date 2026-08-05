Trump Declares El-Sayed's Michigan Win 'Great News for the Republican Party'

President Donald Trump reacted to socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow victory in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Michigan, calling it “great news” for the GOP.

The New York Times reported El-Sayed had 48.48 percent of the vote to Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens’ 47.51 percent. El-Sayed had a margin of about 15,000 votes over Stevens with over 95 percent of the ballots counted.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with other prominent members of her party’s establishment, supported Stevens over El-Sayed, who enjoyed the early backing of socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who both campaigned for him.

Trump responded to the news of El-Sayed’s victory, posting on Truth Social, “Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist.”

“As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!”

BREAKING: Trump declares Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Senate primary win ‘great news’ for Republicans pic.twitter.com/OrlfYzBWks — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2026

Will Mike Rogers defeat Abdul El-Sayed? Yes No

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El-Sayed will face off against former Congressman Mike Rogers in November, who easily secured the GOP nomination.

Rogers narrowly lost to then-Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 Senate race in Michigan: 48.6 to 48.3 percent.

Trump, who did carry the Wolverine State in that year, argued Wednesday on Truth Social, “Wayne County (Detroit) in Michigan is one of the most corrupt voting areas in the United States, if not the World. It is strictly Third World! Miracles happen in Wayne County, including more votes being cast than there are voters, by a lot.”

“Therefore, the Communist [El-Sayed], who is not liked in Detroit, is potentially in ‘Vote Counter’ trouble. The Radical Left Socialist has a real shot, and don’t discount all of those fake mail-in ballots that will ‘surprisingly’ show up at the last moment. Get ready for another Rigged Election. In November we must VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS, and make Michigan TOO BIG TO RIG.”

Rogers — a U.S. Army veteran and former FBI special agent — released a statement following El-Sayed’s win, saying, “I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11.”

Mike Rogers on Abdul El-Sayed’s victory: “I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/eJasdwZF74 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed campaigned Monday with leftist influencer Hasan Piker, who claimed America deserved 9/11, the New York Post reported.

According to his website, some of El-Sayed’s policy priorities include opposing Voter ID laws, including the Save America Act, and supporting abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Medicare for All, increasing taxes on those earning $1 million or more, as well as increasing the inheritance tax for estates valued at $1 million or more.

The current top marginal tax rate is 37 percent. The top marginal rate for federal inheritance tax is 40 percent.

The top 1 percent of income earners pay 40 percent of all federal income tax revenue, while the top 10 percent pay 72 percent of the total. The bottom 50 percent account for just 3 percent of federal revenue, due to various exemptions and deductions in the tax code, the nonpartisan Tax Foundation reported.

There is a $15 million exemption at the federal level, while states impose their own inheritance taxes at various rates, according to the Tax Foundation.

Washington Monthly reported El-Sayed, whose family immigrated from Egypt in the late 1970s, has refused to answer whether Israel has a right to exist and advocates ending all foreign aid to the Jewish State, accusing the nation of engaging in “genocide” and “apartheid.”

Does Israel have a right to exist? Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: “Nobody ever asks whether Palestine has a right to exist. Israel exists. A better question is: Does Israel have a right to our tax dollars?” pic.twitter.com/J1GwIwzewk — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) August 4, 2026

When pressed multiple times by CNN’s Kasie Hunt last month, El-Sayed responded, “I’m not going to play this gotcha game whether [Israel] has a right to exist.”

He added, “The question about whether Israel has a right to exist is actually quite secondary to whether or not they have a right to our tax dollars.”

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