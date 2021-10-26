Trump Declares New Media Company Is 'Much More Than Politics,' Says It's About 'Saving Our Country'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday that revealed the reason he started his new media company, declaring it’s about “saving our country.”

The statement, released by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, provided a more detailed explanation to Americans regarding the launch of Trump Media & Technology Group last week.

“Last week, I announced the creation of a major new company that will challenge the dominance of the Big Tech giants and Big Media bosses,” Trump said.

“For me, this endeavor is about much more than politics. This is about saving our country,” he added.

“Nowhere is censorship more dangerous and brazen than on social media, the public square of our times. We have seen renowned medical doctors being banned from platforms for contradicting ‘health authorities’ or questioning the political narrative of the moment,” the former president said.

“And as everyone knows, we’ve seen a sitting president of the United States effectively silenced by a small oligarchy of tech titans and ‘mainstream’ media corporations,” he added, referring, of course, to himself.

Trump shared that after considering the options, he decided a new platform would be required to “restore free speech” on social media.

“The more I looked into this problem, the more I realized that to restore free speech, a major new platform would have to enter the market, with an ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate from all sides,” the former president said.

“So with the same ‘can-do’ spirit that has always allowed Americans to persevere, that is exactly what I am doing,” he added.

Trump’s new network, Truth Social, will be available and equal for all, according to the statement.

“Unlike with the Big Tech platforms, there will be no shadow-banning, throttling, demonetizing, or messing with algorithms for political manipulation. We will not be treating users like lab rats for social experiments, or labeling alternative views as ‘disinformation,'” he proclaimed.

The social media platform is not the only project in store for the new Trump media group.

“Truth Social is only the beginning of our plans,” Trump said in the statement.

The group “will also be launching an on-demand video streaming service” and is planning projects in “other key areas ranging from web services to payment processing.”

