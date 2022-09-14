A longtime ally of former President Trump, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell allegedly had his phone confiscated by the FBI on Tuesday.

Lindell was reportedly sitting in a Hardee’s drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota, when he was approached by FBI agents, according to CBS.

Lindell’s attorney, Patrick McSweney, confirmed via an email that Lindell’s cell phone was indeed confiscated, the outlet reported.

Lindell released a video on Rumble in which he talked about the incident.







“They have weaponized the FBI. It’s disgusting,” he stated in the video.

He also displayed an order that the FBI allegedly issued and said, “And they told me not to tell anyone.”

Lindell stated that he originally believed that he was being served with a subpoena with regards to Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reported.

“I said, ‘Come on, bring me to January 6. I want to be part of that show,”‘ he told the outlet while describing the encounter.

Lindell has reportedly spent $35 million of his own funds in a fight attempting to prove the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, according to Newsweek.

Lindell believes that there was widespread fraud and that election machines were hacked. It’s his intent to continue providing financial support into the 2022 midterm elections, and he has said he is prepared to go broke if necessary.

“I will keep spending it because there is no tomorrow. We lose our country, we either only have two paths: either it gets changed before the 2022 election or we lose our country forever. I will spend every dime I have. I will spend whatever it takes,” he told CNBC.

Trump later took to his social platform Truth Social to express his disgust about Lindell’s phone getting confiscated by the FBI.

“Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” Trump wrote.

“Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

The friendship between Trump and Lindell began in 2016 when Trump sent a text message to the MyPillow founder, according to People.

Back in 2020 during a White House coronavirus briefing, Lindell was supportive of Trump’s efforts during the pandemic and volunteered his company to make between 10,000 to 50,000 cotton masks per day.

