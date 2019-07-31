Trump Declares ‘Sleepy Joe, Harris,’ and Rest of Dems ‘Will Lead Us into an Economic Sinkhole’

President Donald Trump delivered a resounding thumbs-down on the economic policies of the bevy of Democratic presidential candidates who gathered Tuesday night for the first of two nights of debates.

“If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now. The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe, Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before. With me, only up!” Trump tweeted.

Although much of Tuesday’s debate centered around health care and immigration, the economy was part of the picture as Democrats called for ways to provide the revenue they said is needed for costly government programs and disapproved of Trump’s handling of trade.

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson, for example, pictured the economy as drastically off course, as noted by The Washington Post.

“And now it is time for a generation of Americans to rise up again, for an amoral economic system has turned short-term profits for huge multi-national corporations into a false god. And this new false god takes precedence over the safety and the health and the well-being of we the American people, and the people of the world and the planet on which we live,” she said in her opening statement.

Candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, talked about how slavery taints anything good in the economy.

“I want to acknowledge something that we’re all touching on, which is the very foundation of this country, the wealth that we have built, the way we became the greatest country on the face of the planet was literally on the backs of those who were kidnapped and brought here by force. The legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression is alive and well in every aspect of the economy and in the country,” O’Rourke said.

In one exchange, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland denigrated a proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“I have put out a new comprehensive plan that says we’re not going to do it that way. We’re going to negotiate our deals with unions at the table, with small businesses at the table, with small farmers at the table, with environmentalists at the table, with human rights activists at the table. And then, we’re going to use the fact that everybody in the world wants to get to America’s markets. They want to sell to you …” Warren said

“That was the TPP,” Delaney interjected, citing the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement that former President Barack Obama negotiated and from which Trump extricated the U.S.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the changing economy requires an old-school response.

“There are people in the gig economy who go through more jobs in a week than my parents went through in their lifetime. It’s why I’ve proposed that we allow gig workers to unionize, because a gig is a job and a worker is a worker.”

The economy and race were linked by CNN host Don Lemon, who asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, “Senator Klobuchar, what do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?

“Well, first of all, there are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist; they just wanted a better shake in the economy. And so I would appeal to them,” she said.

Trump, however, fired back louder Wednesday on Twitter.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’ Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had touted the success of the economy.

“So, I just want to tell you the economy is doing fantastically well,” Trump told reporters, according to a White House media pool report. “We have people over in China right now. We’re negotiating with China. We’ll see what happens. We’re either going to make a great deal or we’re not going to make a deal at all. But a lot of great things are happening, and including with China.”

“Our country has gone way up in terms of its differential. We’re the number one economy in the world. It’s picked up tremendously in the last three years since I’ve been here. So, a lot of great things are happening. A lot of really great things are happening,” Trump said.

“The economy is through the roof.”

