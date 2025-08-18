Trump Declares War on 'Mail-In Ballot Hoax,' Lays Out His First Move

President Donald Trump announced on Monday plans to lead “a movement” nationwide to eliminate mail-in ballots and permanently replace voting machines with traditional paper voting.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED,” he added.

Continuing his post, Trump closely detailed his first move in this veritable war on mail-in-ballots.

BREAKING – President Trump has just announced he will lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines entirely, calling them inaccurate, expensive, and fraudulent, and will be replacing them with watermarked paper ballots to be counted on Election Night. pic.twitter.com/JaUEUgLxF1 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 18, 2025

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections,” he explained.

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do,” he added.

The president then accused Democrats, who he wrote have “HORRIBLE” policies, of being “virtually Unelectable” without mail-in ballots.

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS,” he wrote.

“I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!” he added.

Trump concluded his post by telling Americans that “without fair and honest elections,” they don’t have a country.

🚨BREAKING: Muslim city council member Abu Musa was CAUGHT doing what Democrats swore never happened! He STUFFED a mail in ballot box with DOZENS of ballots. He won his race last week by 76 votes. Hamtramck has an ALL MUSLIM city council. DEPORT!

pic.twitter.com/aaa8vUxlWS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 17, 2025

His assertion that “all” other countries gave up mail-in voting was partly inaccurate. Some countries, including the U.K., still allow mail-in balloting to some extent.

According to John R. Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center, “Most developed countries ban absentee ballots unless the citizen is living abroad or require Photo-IDs to obtain those ballots.”

“Even higher percentages of European Union or other European countries ban absentee for in country voters,” Lott wrote in a report published in 2020.

“In addition, some countries that allow voting by mail for citizens living [in] the country don’t allow it for everyone. For example, Japan and Poland have limited mail-in voting to those who have special certificates verifying that they are disabled,” he continued.

As for total mail-in ballot bans, they exist in countries like France and Sweden precisely because of concerns about ballot security.

What’s also true is that a bipartisan 2005 report from the Commission on Federal Election Reform, then-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III, found that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

This fact was highlighted in an editorial for The Wall Street Journal penned by Lott in 2020.

“Intimidation and vote buying were key concerns of the commission,” he reported he at the time. “The report provides examples, such as the 1997 Miami mayoral election that resulted in 36 arrests for absentee-ballot fraud. The election had to be rerun, and the result was reversed.”

