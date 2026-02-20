Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on Feb. 13, 2026, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on Feb. 13, 2026, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

Trump to Declassify UFO Records, Citing 'Tremendous Interest' in Aliens

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 20, 2026 at 8:24am
Following a busy week on the UFO front, President Donald Trump said that he was ordering files on aliens and their craft — to the extent we have them — released to the public.

The announcement, which occurred on Thursday night, came after a week of speculation following a podcast appearance from former President Barack Obama in which he said he thought aliens were “real” but “not being kept in Area 51.”

Well, if Trump gets his way, now you’ll get to hear about them firsthand.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he added.

The move comes after Obama said this on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast:

Aliens, he said, are “real but I haven’t seen them.”

“They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Obama later “clarified” the remarks he made, saying that they were in “the spirit of the speed round.”

He said he’d seen “no evidence” during his presidency that aliens existed but thought that the odds we were alone were slim, even if the evidence of visitation was also “low.”

Trump, meanwhile, made some news by joking around about the appearance when questioned by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Air Force One:

“Well, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump responded when asked about it.

Asked whether aliens were real, Trump continued, “Well I don’t know if they’re real or not,” but added that Obama “made a big mistake.”

“I may get him out of trouble if I declassify,” Trump added.

Odds on UFO disclosure peaked on betting markets, leading to much speculation online.

However, even with the Pentagon creating the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, in 2022 and congressional hearings on the matter over the past few years, no definitive evidence of a cause for unidentified anomalous phenomena — the modern terminology for unexplained objects in the sky most government and scientific bodies use — has emerged.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




