Trump Defends the Queen: 'It's Sad' How Harry and Meghan Treated Her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday they have decided to “step back” from the royal family and will be splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

The decision, which has sparked controversy online, was reportedly a surprise to many of the royals, including the Queen, Prince Williams and Prince Charles.

Now, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the issue and called the situation “sad,” adding that this situation shouldn’t be happening to the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement released on Instagram that they plan to “balance their time” between North America and England while continuing to honor their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

Not many details regarding the “new charitable entity” were given, but they did add that they planned to become financially independent.

The couple said their decision to step back would also give them an opportunity “to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

Following the unexpected announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a statement of its own that has many believing Queen Elizabeth II was not anticipating Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the palace said.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

A source told People that others in the royal family were surprised by Prince Harry and Meghan’s announcement.

“There is a lot of hurt about this,” the source said, adding that things could have been handled differently and that the disappointment felt by the family “was so avoidable.”

As the buzz surrounding the situation continues to grow online, Trump commented on the royal fissure in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I think it’s sad,” Trump told Ingraham in an interview set to air Friday night, adding that he didn’t want to speak too much to the details of the situation.

“I just have such respect for the Queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

