Trump Defies Democrats by Holding Massive Rally as Impeachment Is Finalized: 'I'm Having a Good Time!'

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 19, 2019 at 1:14pm
President Donald Trump said at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Wednesday night that he was “having a good time” even as he took aim at the Democrats’ unprecedented vote to impeach him while charging him with no crime.

Thinking back on Richard Nixon, the last Republican to face impeachment, Trump said, “I just see it as a very dark era.”

By contrast, Democrats now “don’t even have any crime, this is the first impeachment where there’s no crime!”

“I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time, it’s crazy,” he added, as thousands of his supporters in the important swing state loudly cheered.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” the president said. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong … and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

“I’m not worried. I’m not worried. Because it’s always good when you don’t do anything wrong, you get impeached,” Trump assured his rally attendees. “That may be a record that will last forever.”

“They’ve cheapened the impeachment process,” he charged. “It’s exactly what our Founding Fathers didn’t want, and they said it could happen. And it’s happened.”

“I know one thing: Americans will show up by the tens of millions next year to vote [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi the hell out of office,” the president said, to the wild cheers of the rally crowd.

Do you think impeachment will help Trump politically?

According to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, over 20,000 voters signed up for the rally, 17 percent of whom are Democrats.

“Dems play theater while @realDonaldTrump is winning,” he tweeted.

At the rally, Trump read part of a six-page letter he sent to Pelosi on Tuesday, in which he wrote, “One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.”

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy. You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” the president read from the letter.

Trump added, “You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. We did nothing wrong … This was just an excuse.”

“You are the ones obstructing justice,” he said. “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

