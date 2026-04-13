Trump Deletes Allegedly 'Blasphemous' Image, Explains His Intent

President Donald Trump took down an image that he posted on social media on Sunday, appearing to depict him as a Christlike figure.

Trump also explained what his intention was with the post after receiving intense backlash.

The AI-generated image seemingly depicted Trump in biblical-like attire, placing a hand on someone in his sickbed. There are many passages in the Bible of Jesus placing his hand on people and healing them.

Christian Broadcasting Network political analyst David Brody responded to the image, “TAKE THIS DOWN, MR. PRESIDENT. You’ve been credited with doing tons right since that ride down the golden escalator in 2015—defending Judeo-Christian values and taking hits for it. That’s great.

“But this isn’t just some meme we laugh off and scroll past. It deserves a response. You’re not God. None of us are. This goes too far. It crosses the line. A supporter can back the mission AND reject this simultaneously. Take it down.”

TAKE THIS DOWN, MR. PRESIDENT. You’ve been credited with doing tons right since that ride down the golden escalator in 2015—defending Judeo-Christian values and taking hits for it. That’s great. But this isn’t just some meme we laugh off and scroll past. It deserves a response.… pic.twitter.com/Z7Wx16ZKzl — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) April 13, 2026

A reporter asked Trump about the controversial post, and he denied that it depicted him as Jesus Christ.

“I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross. There was a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he explained.

Trump accused the “fake news” of trying to say it was Jesus Christ. “How did they come up with that?” he wondered.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better, and I do make people better,” Trump said.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump responds to backlash over an image he posted which seemed to depict him as Jesus “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better!” pic.twitter.com/x526mPp2ME — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

Trump has touted the “right to try” changes he made in regulations during his first term that allow people dealing with terminal diseases to try experimental drugs. He has also made improving Americans’ health a top priority by appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his head of the Department of Health and Human Services, who is known for spearheading the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Conservative commentator Brilyn Hollyhand had responded to Trump’s post: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop.”

This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself. The same God who saved Trump’s life from that bullet sent His son Jesus to die for our sins. He died for Trump just as much as for you and I. pic.twitter.com/0Xl94nzt2A — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) April 13, 2026

Several other conservatives let their displeasure with the president be known. One wrote, “This is an example of how MAGA is not a cult. Support for Trump does have its limits.”

Social media influencer Nick Sortor responded to Trump’s decision to take down the post, writing, “I seriously doubt he understood the image was blasphemous prior to posting it. But I know a lot of devout Christians were very offended by it. I totally understand why.”

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