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President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 13, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 13, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Deletes Allegedly 'Blasphemous' Image, Explains His Intent

 By Randy DeSoto  April 13, 2026 at 11:16am
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President Donald Trump took down an image that he posted on social media on Sunday, appearing to depict him as a Christlike figure.

Trump also explained what his intention was with the post after receiving intense backlash.

The AI-generated image seemingly depicted Trump in biblical-like attire, placing a hand on someone in his sickbed. There are many passages in the Bible of Jesus placing his hand on people and healing them.

Christian Broadcasting Network political analyst David Brody responded to the image, “TAKE THIS DOWN, MR. PRESIDENT. You’ve been credited with doing tons right since that ride down the golden escalator in 2015—defending Judeo-Christian values and taking hits for it. That’s great.

“But this isn’t just some meme we laugh off and scroll past. It deserves a response. You’re not God. None of us are. This goes too far. It crosses the line. A supporter can back the mission AND reject this simultaneously. Take it down.”

A reporter asked Trump about the controversial post, and he denied that it depicted him as Jesus Christ.

“I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross. There was a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he explained.

Trump accused the “fake news” of trying to say it was Jesus Christ. “How did they come up with that?” he wondered.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better, and I do make people better,” Trump said.

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Trump has touted the “right to try” changes he made in regulations during his first term that allow people dealing with terminal diseases to try experimental drugs. He has also made improving Americans’ health a top priority by appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his head of the Department of Health and Human Services, who is known for spearheading the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Conservative commentator Brilyn Hollyhand had responded to Trump’s post: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop.”

Several other conservatives let their displeasure with the president be known. One wrote, “This is an example of how MAGA is not a cult. Support for Trump does have its limits.”

Social media influencer Nick Sortor responded to Trump’s decision to take down the post, writing, “I seriously doubt he understood the image was blasphemous prior to posting it. But I know a lot of devout Christians were very offended by it. I totally understand why.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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