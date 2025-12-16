Trump Delivers Blow to Federal Deficit, As It Drops by 20 Percent from Biden

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported some good news on the nation’s fiscal front after years of profligate spending during President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Thanks to President [Donald] Trump, the health of the U.S. government’s finances is improving,” Bessent posted on social media.

“The current calendar year-to-date deficit is $1.52 trillion, which compares to a deficit of $1.93 trillion for the comparable period last year under Biden, a 21% drop,” the treasury secretary wrote.

