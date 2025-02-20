Trump Delivers Crushing Blow to All 'Biden Era' US Attorneys: 'We Must Clean House Immediately'

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the White House would pursue a policy of firing all “Biden Era” U.S. attorneys.

The commander in chief wrote on Truth Social that the Department of Justice “has been politicized like never before” over the past four years, meaning that the entity needs an overhaul.

“Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence,” Trump wrote.

“America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System – THAT BEGINS TODAY!”

There are 93 U.S. attorneys across the country, each of whom presides over a special judicial district, with the exception of two districts that share a U.S. attorney, according to a report from The Hill.

Each U.S. attorney is considered the top federal prosecutor in that region.

The social media announcement from Trump occurred days after his administration sent multiple termination notices to U.S. attorneys, according to a report last week from Reuters.

“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as U.S. Attorney is terminated, effective immediately,” the letter told recipients.

It’s typical for U.S. attorneys to step down once a new presidential administration starts.

They are not usually dismissed by a termination letter.

Beyond those notices, there have already been some high-profile resignations of senior federal prosecutors since Trump started his second term, according to The Hill.

Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned last week after the Justice Department instructed her to drop charges against New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, who was accused of corruption.

Denise Cheung, a top prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, resigned Tuesday after she was told to examine funding approved by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California announced last week that U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath had been dismissed.

“It has been an honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, working alongside an exceptional team in this office and forging strong partnerships with our law enforcement agencies and communities in pursuit of justice,” she said in a statement.

“As I step down from a decades-long career in public service, I remain inspired by dedicated public servants across this district and am proud of all we achieved together,” she added.

Trump and his advisers have repeatedly raised concerns about bias within federal agencies against the new administration and its agenda, as well as lawfare waged by progressive prosecutors.

His administration has repeatedly vowed to combat the weaponization of the federal government, particularly against Trump supporters, conservatives, and Christians.

