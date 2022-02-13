Former President Donald Trump blasted New York Times writer Maggie Haberman for several claims the former president says are false that were released ahead of the publication of her upcoming book.

Trump was so piqued by Haberman’s claims that he bestowed a new nickname upon her: “Maggot” Haberman.

One accusation Haberman leveled at Trump is that he is still in touch with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

“Yet another fake book, by a reporter who knows nothing about me, Maggot Haberman of the New York Times, is making up stories about my relationship with foreign leaders,” Trump blasted back at Haberman in a statement Friday. “She claims I speak with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, but not other world leaders. Wrong!”

In the book, titled “Confidence Man,” Haberman also made the charge that White House staffers had often found official records clogging toilets in the president’s White House residence, according to a report by the left-wing website Axios.

“Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” Trump wrote of the records claim.

Haberman has yet to present any evidence to back her claims.

The advance leak of sections of Haberman’s book — which won’t be on stands until October, according to the Daily Mail — seems calculated to coincide with accusations by the Democrat-led kangaroo court that is the Jan. 6 committee, a partisan “investigation” into the supposed 2020 “insurrection” that occurred in the Capitol. It is being claimed that Trump illegally took 15 boxes of records out of the White House when he left after his first term.

Trump also blasted the committee, calling it a “totally illegitimate and Marxist exercise.”

“The Unselect Committee and Nancy Pelosi are completely out of control, harassing innocent people, seizing private phone and bank records, and using the Capitol Police to spy on members of Congress,” Trump wrote.

The former president added, “The Democrats are just using this and the Unselect Committee of political hacks as a camouflage for how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration”

While mainstream media outlets are spinning themselves up over this nattering from Haberman, they are also trying to ignore consequential news from the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s spying on Trump while he was president conducted by Special Counsel John Durham.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Durham probe alleges that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid tech experts to infiltrate and spy on Donald Trump’s computer servers during the campaign and continued to do so after he became president, the Daily Mail reported.

According to Fox News, Trump blasted Clinton, saying, “The latest pleading from Special Counsel Durham proves indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

Donald Trump Jr. was also outraged by Durham’s investigation.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump and the RNC funded SIGINT collection AGAINST the Executive Office of the President of the United States, just like the Russians do. This is TREASON!” Don Jr. tweeted. “Just kidding, it was Hillary Clinton and a big tech executive. Durham is coming,” he added.

BREAKING: Donald Trump and the RNC funded SIGINT collection AGAINST the Executive Office of the President of the United States, just like the Russians do. This is TREASON! Just kidding, it was Hillary Clinton and a big tech executive. Durham is coming. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2022

The fact that Hillary Clinton paid a big tech executive to spy on a sitting president is far more damning news than unproven claims that Trump is talking to a foreign leader.

Meanwhile, as the mainstream media attacks Trump, People magazine reports that Hillary Clinton is launching a new line of “But Her Emails” merchandise in an effort to distract from the Durham probe.

