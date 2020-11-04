President Donald Trump began Wednesday morning with a fiery message on Twitter challenging election developments in key swing states.

When the Trump campaign ended its day early Wednesday morning, the president was up big in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump was up by particularly large margins in Michigan and Pennsylvania when states suddenly ground reporting to a near halt.

The manner in which votes were being tabulated drew a flurry of criticism and speculation.

On Wednesday, Trump reacted to seeing those leads shrink with a message that was censored by Twitter.

Trump tweeted, “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”

Trump added, “VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter slapped a warning on the tweet, alerting users it might contain “misleading” information.

Twitter warned, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump also tweeted, “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump also shared a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, which was also censored, quoting another Twitter user who questioned the overnight vote reporting in the midwest.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

That original tweet has been taken down.

One discrepancy that was nagging conservatives was a supposed ballot dump which saw Democratic nominee Joe Biden gain more than 138,000 votes in Michigan to Trump’s zero.

According to a fact check from Politifact, the change was the result of an error made by the state and was later corrected.

“The correction appears to be reflected in tweets Decision Desk HQ sent as the results trickled in from Michigan on Nov. 4,” Politifact reported. “In one tweet posted at 5:04 a.m. EST, the service reported 2,130,695 votes for Biden and 2,200,902 votes for Trump. In another tweet at 5:43 a.m. EST, the service reduced the vote count for Biden, putting him at 2,019,899 votes to Trump’s 2,217,540.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk asked about swing state discrepancies online.

“Does anyone else find it strange that it’s only Democrat strongholds like Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Detroit that are having massive delays counting their votes?” asked Kirk.

Does anyone else find it strange that it’s only Democrat strongholds like Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Detroit that are having massive delays counting their votes? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, the presidential race is still undecided as ballots in swing states have reportedly not been counted, and Trump’s campaign has officially demanded a recount in Wisconsin, citing “irregularities” in multiple parts of the state.

