Adm. Linda Fagan, then-Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, speaks during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, in Washington, D.C., on June 1, 2022.
Trump Delivers Hilarious Punishment to Woke Admiral Who Refuses to Leave Government Home

 By Michael Schwarz  February 6, 2025 at 10:00am
The English language does not contain adjectives strong enough to describe the hubris of entrenched federal officials. Nor does it offer words scornful enough to apply to the establishment media tools whose propaganda does those officials’ bidding.

Fortunately, President Donald Trump, his capable surrogates, and his tens of millions of supporters have learned to recognize most federal officials and their minions as part of one large criminal enterprise, perpetually enriching itself by fleecing the ordinary Americans whom those officials and minions despise, and thus properly ignored, dismissed, or even prosecuted where necessary.

According to the establishment minions at NBC News, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the U.S. Coast Guard, acted like great big meanies on Tuesday when they evicted the DEI-obsessed former Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan from what NBC’s faux journalists called “her home” after allegedly giving her only three hours notice.

“It’s petty, and it’s personal,” one person described as a “Fagan ally” said.

NBC did acknowledge in the story’s second paragraph that Trump fired Fagan, a four-star admiral, on Jan. 21.

Only in the seventh paragraph, however — after trying to gin up sympathy for the woke admiral — did NBC bother to quote an unnamed DHS official, who characterized Fagan’s lingering presence at the home as something akin to squatting.

“She was terminated with cause two weeks ago today, and she was still living in those admiral quarters,” the unnamed official said.

NBC also cited a source who claimed that the Coast Guard itself had given Fagan a 60-day waiver. In other words, the source insisted, against all logic, that a person who no longer functioned as the head of an organization nonetheless had permission to continue living in a residence set aside for the person who did function in that capacity.

But the most incredible part was yet to come.

Should Fagan be charged for the additional time she spent living in the government home after she was fired?

On Tuesday afternoon, DHS officials allegedly told Fagan to vacate the residence within three hours and to leave it unlocked. They wanted to photograph the inside.

Fagan’s response captured the essence of bureaucratic hubris.

“I do not authorize them to come into my house, whether I’m there or not,” she told a Coast Guard official.

“My house,” she said. Incredible.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin took both Fagan and especially NBC behind the proverbial woodshed.

“-@NBC calls US Coast Guard Admiral Quarters ‘her house’ not American taxpayers,” McLaughlin wrote as part of a point-by-point rebuttal.

McLaughlin also noted that NBC relegated key information about Fagan’s Jan. 21 dismissal to the story’s 7th paragraph.

Moreover, McLaughlin denied the existence of the purported-yet-impossible-to-believe “60-day waiver.” She also referred to an “alleged sexual assault coverup” under Fagan, as well as “general incompetence.”

“Oh & maybe they should mention that she was given another place to live paid for by the US government,” McLaughlin concluded.

In fairness, NBC did “mention” that pertinent fact by burying it in the story’s penultimate paragraph.

“She was given a different place to stay,” a DHS official said, per NBC. “We’re still providing her housing.”

Indeed, when one X user asked why taxpayers still had to fund Fagan’s residence, McLaughlin cited “federal law.”

In light of the shocking revelations that X owner Elon Musk and his team at the Department of Government Efficiency have made public in recent days, one wonders if either Fagan or NBC has received funding from the propaganda-focused, CIA-adjacent USAID. After all, that sinister organization has funded left-wing Politico and reportedly other “news” outlets.

For now, however, that must remain in the realm of speculation. What matters here is that Fagan, in a casual way and apparently without conscious thought, displayed unfathomable hubris.

Since taking office, Trump has moved at breakneck speed to dismantle the deep state. Entitled federal officials like Fagan help illustrate why the president cannot move quickly enough.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
