SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Delivers Historic March for Life Speech: 'Every Person Is Worth Protecting'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published January 24, 2020 at 1:51pm
Print

Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, saying “every child, born and unborn,” has the right “to fulfill their God-given potential.”

The first march occurred in January 1974 on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide and has taken place every year since.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life,” Trump told the tens of thousands assembled on the National Mall.

“Today as president of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you,” Trump proclaimed to the cheers of attendees.

TRENDING: Schiff Prison Joke for Senators Falls Flat, Earns Him Ridicule

“We’re here for a very simple reason: To defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential,” the president said.

“All of us here today understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump said. “When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

He noted that many in the audience were high school and college students from around the country.

Do you think Trump is the most pro-life president in U.S. history?

“It’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation,” Trump said.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

“Every person is worth protecting and, above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life born and unborn is made in the holy image of almighty God,” the president said.

RELATED: Mike Pence's Daughter Fires Off at Abortion Crowd: 'Pro-Life Is Pro-Women'

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini praised Trump in a statement ahead of his appearance.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering,” she said.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director and the subject of the 2019 film “Unplanned,” agreed that Trump has been a strong advocate for life.

“Prolifers, there has NEVER been a president in US history that has done more to break down the abortion industry more than @realDonaldTrump. Not Bush, not Reagan…no one,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

Multiple faith leaders told The Western Journal last summer that Trump’s pro-life record is unsurpassed.

“I think he has honored his commitments to the faith-based community,” Franklin Graham said. “He is pro-life, first president really in my lifetime that has been this vocal about life.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, echoed that sentiment.

“The record is pretty clear on the life issue,” he said. “[Trump] has been, arguably, the most pro-life president since Roe v. Wade.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







DeSoto: The Democratic Cycle of Decline Can Be Broken by Trump Teaming Up with Christians
Trump Delivers Historic March for Life Speech: 'Every Person Is Worth Protecting'
Ted Cruz Rips Adam Schiff's 'Very Serious Strategic Error' During Day 2 of Impeachment Arguments
Ciaramella Plotted with Future Schiff Staffer To 'Take Out the President' at 2017 NSC Brief: Report
Kanye West Testifies to Stadium Crowd How God Freed Him from Mental Illness and Addiction
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×