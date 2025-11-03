Trump Delivers One of His Top 5 Best Lines Ever When '60 Minutes' Asks if Mamdani's the Left's Trump

When it comes to humor, wit, and confidence, no one in politics will ever match President Donald Trump.

During his “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, the president delivered one of his funniest lines in recent memory.

CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked him about Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Marxist front-runner for mayor.

“Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you. Charismatic, breaking the old rules,” O’Donnell said. “What do you think about that?”

Trump didn’t miss a beat.

“Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?” he said.

CBS: "Zohran Mamdani, 34yo democratic socialist…"@POTUS: "Communist. He's far worse than a socialist." CBS: "Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you — charismatic, breaking the old rules…"@POTUS: "Well, I think I'm a much better looking person." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3X5L8eRFAJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 2, 2025

What a line, and absolutely hilarious.

It was a moment that reminded viewers why Trump’s personality has always been such a part of his political power.

He connects with people because he’s unfiltered, unapologetically human, and always funny.

The quip instantly joined the long list of classic Trump one-liners that have defined his public life.

Who can forget when he told a child before Christmas, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?”

Or his 2019 statement announcing the death of a top ISIS leader.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. … He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” Trump told the country.

Then there was the 2012 tweet: “The Coca Cola company is not happy with me — that’s okay, I’ll still keep drinking that garbage.”

The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012

And of course, the unforgettable 2015 GOP debate exchange with Megyn Kelly.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals,” she said.

The moment Trump won the 2016 election. ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell.’ 🤣pic.twitter.com/NNdZgRYPi5 — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) September 4, 2025

The statement was not entirely accurate, which Trump noted when he replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

The truth was then, and remains true today, is that Trump treats men and women equally — especially when hitting back at his critics.

Trump’s candor is part of his allure and why his comments land so well.

They’re an endless supply of laughter from a man who, if we’re being honest, manages to run the country without taking himself too seriously.

The best part is that Trump’s humor isn’t scripted or rehearsed. It’s instinctive, and it shows how quick he is on his feet.

But the “60 Minutes” interview also showed his clarity.

While making a quip at the expense of Mamdani, he got serious about the radical, New York Democrat.

“Zohran Mamdani, 34-year-old Democratic Socialist. He’s the front-runner—” O’Donnell began.

Trump interrupted, “Communist, not socialist. Communist. He’s far worse than a socialist.”

He added, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York… Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

The moment was Trump at the top of his game, blending humor with honesty and calling things exactly what they are.

