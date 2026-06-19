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President Donald Trump poses and raises a fist after arriving to a dinner with the President of the French Republic at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles France on June 17, 2026.
President Donald Trump poses and raises a fist after arriving to a dinner with the President of the French Republic at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles France on June 17, 2026. (Bastien Ohier - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Delivers on Promise, Announces Lethal Strike on Tren De Aragua Leader

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2026 at 5:00am
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In fire and fury, President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had kept his promise to strike back at a Venezuelan gang that inflicted death and misery upon Americans.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity.”

Trump said he promised Americans would not be victimized on his watch.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls,” he wrote.

“With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that his administration designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and also acted to “deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive.”

“This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well,” he wrote.

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“As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong,” Trump wrote.

U.S. officials noted that the strike came amid a joint U.S.-Venezuelan effort against gangs entrenched in one Venezuelan state, according to the New York Post.

“We extend our gratitude to the Venezuelan security forces for their support to the successful joint operation against a Tren de Aragua compound that resulted in the death of the narco-terrorist organization’s leader,” said Gen. Francis L. Donovan, head of U.S. Southern Command.

“Guerrero was a wanted fugitive charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with ordering, directing, and facilitating acts of terrorism and violence in the United States.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised the “full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces” in a post on X.

“The operation underscores the shared U.S. and Venezuelan commitment to take the fight to narco-terrorists and deny them any safe haven in our hemisphere. We will continue to work closely with security partners, like Venezuela — and counties in the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) partners — to take the fight to our enemies,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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