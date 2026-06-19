Trump Delivers on Promise, Announces Lethal Strike on Tren De Aragua Leader

In fire and fury, President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had kept his promise to strike back at a Venezuelan gang that inflicted death and misery upon Americans.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity.”

Trump said he promised Americans would not be victimized on his watch.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls,” he wrote.

“We will find these vicious murderers and drug lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.” President Trump issued the warning after announcing that U.S. Southern Command carried out a strike that killed Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero.… pic.twitter.com/orfFHlbyzP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2026

“With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that his administration designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and also acted to “deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive.”

“This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well,” he wrote.

Well done, Mr. President, to you and all those involved in this action to take out Niño Guerrero, the leader of one of the most vicious and deadly narcoterrorist groups in the world. This proves that we now have a great partner in Venezuela and it reinforces your commitment to… https://t.co/iIcdbEjxBS — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2026

“As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong,” Trump wrote.

U.S. officials noted that the strike came amid a joint U.S.-Venezuelan effort against gangs entrenched in one Venezuelan state, according to the New York Post.

“We extend our gratitude to the Venezuelan security forces for their support to the successful joint operation against a Tren de Aragua compound that resulted in the death of the narco-terrorist organization’s leader,” said Gen. Francis L. Donovan, head of U.S. Southern Command.

“Guerrero was a wanted fugitive charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with ordering, directing, and facilitating acts of terrorism and violence in the United States.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised the “full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces” in a post on X.

Earlier this week, the @DeptofWar — in full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces — conducted a kinetic strike on a Tren de Aragua (TdA) compound in Venezuela. TdA founder & leader Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, aka “Niño Guerrero,” was confirmed killed during the… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) June 13, 2026

“The operation underscores the shared U.S. and Venezuelan commitment to take the fight to narco-terrorists and deny them any safe haven in our hemisphere. We will continue to work closely with security partners, like Venezuela — and counties in the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) partners — to take the fight to our enemies,” he said.

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