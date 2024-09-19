Share
Trump Delivers Surprise Gift to Boy With Brain Disorder Just Before Rally: 'I'm Supposed to Be on Stage, But That Doesn't Matter'

 By Samuel Short  September 19, 2024 at 9:49am
Despite the media offering Americans zero coverage of former President Donald Trump’s softer side, it does exist.

Before his rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, Trump surprised one of his most dedicated — and youngest — supporters with a warm greeting and a gift.

Fox News reported Liam Licastro — an 8-year-old Trump supporter with a rare brain condition — got to meet the former president shortly before the rally.

Footage of Liam went viral last week after Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump sent him a letter with well wishes for his birthday.

After that, Fox reported, Liam and his family were invited as VIPs to Wednesday’s rally.

While Liam probably didn’t expect to hear from his president for his birthday, imagine getting to meet him a week later.

Trump could be be seen walking in with a present in hand, asking, “Where’s my beautiful Liam? I’m supposed to be on stage, but that doesn’t matter because I got you the best present you’ll ever have.”

As Trump walked up to Liam and his family to greet them, he told him, “This is yours,” while handing him the gift and assuring him that “in there is real good stuff.”

A photo was posted to X capturing the moment below.

Liam’s mother, Siobhan Licastro, told Fox her son has been a Trump fan since was just 18 months old.

During the rally, Trump gave Liam and his family a shoutout.

Kevin Smith — who posted the video of Liam opening Trump’s letter — told Fox, “This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you.”

That’s definitely the truth.

When the liberal establishment media does cover Trump — which is almost all the time, these days — the farthest thing from their minds is showing that the former president is not the evil aspiring dictator so many make him out to be.

He’s a father, a grandfather and a human being, as they would like us to forget.

In light of Sunday’s assassination attempt — the second in two months — Americans could not blame Trump if he kept to himself.

It wouldn’t be outrageous to maintain high security while staying at Mar-a-Lago, as threats to his life seem to be around every corner.

Yet, Trump is on the campaign trail, attending rallies and making time even for his youngest supporters.

While no candidate or president is perfect, his gesture shows a side many Americans forget he has.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




