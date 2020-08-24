Moments after being officially renominated by the Republican Party, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance Monday at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After being greeted by applause and cheers of “four more years,” Trump began his comments with a quip, saying, “If you want to really drive them crazy, you say ’12 more years.’”

GOD BLESS THE USA! pic.twitter.com/353UXMHgKM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2020

Trump immediately attacked Democrats involved in spying upon his 2016 campaign and those who are now pushing mass mail-in voting.

“We caught them doing really bad things in 2016,” he said.

“Let’s see what happens. We caught them doing some really bad things. We have to be really careful because they’re trying it again with this whole 80 million mail-in ballots that they’re working on, sending them out to people that didn’t ask for them.”

Trump said the mass mail-in voting proposal is “not fair and it’s not right,” adding that “it’s not going to be possible to tabulate” the votes.

Trump implored Republicans to be alert, saying that the Democratic Party’s track record “goes to Biden and that goes to Obama.”

“What it means is they’re trying to steal the election from the Republicans, that’s what it means,” Trump said.

The president referenced support for lockdowns by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and contrasted that with the recovery of the economy now taking place.

“We just broke a record on jobs, an all-time record,” he said. “There’s never been three months where we’ve put more people to work. … We’re just about ready to break the all-time stock market record.”

Trump noted his success in appointing conservative judges to federal courts and said Biden would follow a very different route.

He challenged Biden to provide a list of those he would appoint.

“He can’t do it, because he would appoint; it’s not him, he has no choice,” Trump said.

“The radical left will demand that he appoints super radical left wild, crazy justices going into the Supreme Court,” he went on. “Your American dream will be dead if that happens. It’ll be dead.”

Trump said that whoever wins in November could appoint anywhere between two and five justices.

The president and his daughter Ivanka Trump were also scheduled to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, North Carolina, according to WTVD-TV.

