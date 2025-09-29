Share
President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN's General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Trump Demands Answers for 'Secretly Placed' J6 FBI Agents

 By Jack Davis  September 29, 2025 at 4:55am
President Donald Trump has exploded in rage after a new report revealed more than 250 FBI agents were in the Jan 6, 2021, crowd as the Capitol incursion unfolded.

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

“This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again!” Trump continued.

“That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.'”

Trump is demanding answers.

“I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ Day. Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of ‘Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians’ to them!” Trump wrote.

“Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

Should the FBI be investigated for its actions on Jan. 6?

A report that appeared in Just The News last week showed that according to a post-action report, the FBI had 274 agents in the crowd that day.

That runs counter to a Justice Department report from 2024 that said, “[W]e found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” according to the New York Post.

In the Thursday report from Just The News, an FBI report showed agents complained that the FBI had “become infected with political biases and liberal ideology.”

Agents also noted that the FBI treated the rioters in the summer of 2020 very differently than protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

One agent said the FBI needed to find a way out for those who could not stand the hypocrisy.

The agent called for the agency “to identify viable exit options for FBI personnel who no longer feel it is legally or morally acceptable to support a federal law enforcement and intelligence agency motivated by political bias.”

Other agents called the Washington Field Office the epicenter of wokeness that turned the agency away from actual crime fighting

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
