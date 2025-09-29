Trump Demands Answers for 'Secretly Placed' J6 FBI Agents

President Donald Trump has exploded in rage after a new report revealed more than 250 FBI agents were in the Jan 6, 2021, crowd as the Capitol incursion unfolded.

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

“This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again!” Trump continued.

“That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.'”

Former FBI Director stated UNDER OATH there were no Agents in the crowd on January 6th. I think that’s perjury. There were 275 agents in the crowd undercover guiding the group to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/PuY5Ah7gZ1 — Dennis Fiechtner (@dfiechtner2) September 27, 2025

Trump is demanding answers.

“I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ Day. Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of ‘Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians’ to them!” Trump wrote.

“Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

A report that appeared in Just The News last week showed that according to a post-action report, the FBI had 274 agents in the crowd that day.

That runs counter to a Justice Department report from 2024 that said, “[W]e found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” according to the New York Post.

In the Thursday report from Just The News, an FBI report showed agents complained that the FBI had “become infected with political biases and liberal ideology.”

One of the 274 FBI agents deployed to the capitol on January 6th, 2021 admits the protesters did not escalate things, but that other FBI agents “aggravated” the situation by “wandering ahead”. pic.twitter.com/PCXCUMWm8g — Diver 41 (Expose Them) (@ExposeDarkDeeds) September 26, 2025

Agents also noted that the FBI treated the rioters in the summer of 2020 very differently than protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

One agent said the FBI needed to find a way out for those who could not stand the hypocrisy.

I was imprisoned after a sham J6 trial—part of the Biden DOJ’s effort to frame peaceful protestors. Now we learn the FBI deployed 274 agents as provocateurs on Jan 6. These prosecutions were built on lies and entrapment. It’s time for justice. pic.twitter.com/qRJh2h09R6 — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) September 26, 2025

The agent called for the agency “to identify viable exit options for FBI personnel who no longer feel it is legally or morally acceptable to support a federal law enforcement and intelligence agency motivated by political bias.”

Other agents called the Washington Field Office the epicenter of wokeness that turned the agency away from actual crime fighting

