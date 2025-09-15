Trump Demands Change to New NFL Kickoff Rule: 'Sissy Football Is Bad for America'

President Donald Trump has some searing thoughts on the state of the modern NFL.

And no, it actually has nothing to do with anti-American players or national anthem protests.

Instead, Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning to blast an actual — and clearly controversial — rule change in the NFL.

In short, the president took massive issue with the new kickoff rule changes in the NFL, which were designed to increase excitement and reduce (concussion) injuries, according to an April ESPN report.

The rule change — which was introduced in 2024 and has continued into the 2025 season — effectively bars players on the kicking team from getting a running head start on kick coverage. Players must remain stationary in the designated areas until the opposing team actually has the football.

(In the past, players could start sprinting down the field the instant the ball was booted.)

ESPN reported that “concussion rate on kickoffs last season dropped 43% from 2023” following the kickoff changes.

But is that a little too “sissy” for the president? Apparently so:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.15.25 07:15 AM EST The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the “normal” kickoff, and looks like hell. The ball is… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 15, 2025

Do you prefer the NFL or college football? The NFL College football

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use The NFL: 4% (1 Votes) College football: 96% (25 Votes)

“The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule,” Trump posted. “How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell.

“The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.”

Trump’s angst towards this rule change mirrors that of many similarly frustrated football fans. Many “old school” football fans feel that this sort of rule change was little more than a step toward the NFL becoming flag football, fully sanitized from the physicality of the NFL proper.

And Trump echoed those concerns.

“‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!” the president wrote. “Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!”

As for who comes up with these “ridiculous ideas,” the new kickoff format change is the brainchild of the NFL competition committee, which then presents proposals to the 31 NFL owners (the Green Bay Packers are publicly owned) to sign off on.

And sticking with Trump’s thoughts, college football — arguably the second-most popular sport in America behind professional football — has not adopted these rules, but as Sports Illustrated noted in 2024, it may be more a matter of “when” than “if” college football follows suit.

And when it does happen, it seems that at least one United States president will not be a fan of that change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.