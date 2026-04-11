Trump Demands Fox News Take 'Real Loser' Host off the Air

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Fox News hosts and called for one of them to be taken off the air in a Truth Social post addressing Fox News executives directly.

Trump first reacted to a “Fox News Sunday” interview with Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss, accusing anchor Shannon Bream of never correcting Democrats when they spread “propaganda and lies” on her show.

He then slammed co-host of “The Five” Jessica Tarlov, who is also a liberal panelist on the Sunday show, to be taken off the air for being “a real loser.”

“Tell Shannon Bream of FoxNews that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference! Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!” Trump said.

“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump continued.

Auchincloss told Bream on “Fox News Sunday” that the war in Iran has been a “failure” and has given Iran leverage through its control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has criticized Fox News in the past, particularly after its early projection that former President Joe Biden would win Arizona in the 2020 election.

He told “The Five” in March that he was not a fan of Tarlov, who frequently criticizes Trump on-air, and said the show would be better without her.

“I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump said.

“And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling 42 percent.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually.”

He went on to blast “bad journalists” who write “fake stories,” adding, “I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.