Trump Demands Investigation Into Kamala Harris' Alleged 'Illegal Election Scam' Involving Oprah, Bono, Beyonce

President Donald Trump has turned a furious eye toward the entertainment titans that tried to help buoy former Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bid last year.

The president took to his Truth Social platform to excoriate a number of performers, as well as Harris herself, for what he described as an “illegal election scam.”

Trump began this crusade late Sunday, ripping into old rival Bruce Springsteen to kick things off.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” Trump wrote. “WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter.

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Trump wasn’t done, posting the following morning, again to Truth Social, that those entertainers he targeted “have a lot of explaining to do.”

The president posted: “According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG! Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT.”

(It’s unclear where Trump got the $11 million figure from, but the Harris campaign has previously denied similar claims, per The Hill.)

A livid Trump continued: “THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION!

“BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!”

Of note, Oprah Winfrey has denied being paid anything to help with Harris’ campaign.

The Harris campaign has come under intense scrutiny in the post-mortem following November’s general election loss.

One of the key issues at hand was how the campaign spent its billion-dollar war chest.

Critics of Harris and her campaign — including some prominent Democrats — are demanding an audit after all of the fundraising and glitzy, glamorous events full of celebrities ultimately led to a lopsided election loss.

It now appears that Trump is partial to those sentiments.

